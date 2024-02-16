By Sabela Ojea

NextEra Energy increased its quarterly dividend by about 10%, to 51.5 cents per share.

The clean energy company on Friday said its board of directors approved raising its quarterly payout to shareholders to 51.5 cents from 46.75 cents previously.

The new payout, equal to $2.06 annually, represents a yield of 3.6%, based on the company's latest closing price of $57.27.

The dividend will be paid on March 15.

