NextEra Energy

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
NextEra Energy Made Takeover Approach to Duke Energy -- Update

09/29/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo, Maureen Farrell and Dana Cimilluca

NextEra Energy Inc. recently made a takeover approach to Duke Energy Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, testing the waters for what would be a $60 billion-plus combination of two southern utilities.

Duke rebuffed the approach but NextEra is still interested in pursuing a deal, some of the people said. There is no guarantee NextEra will do so and if it does, that a deal would result.

Should there be one, it would be big. Duke, based in Charlotte, N.C., has a market value of roughly $61 billion following a 14% decline in its share price this year, and an acquisition of the company could be the largest utility deal ever and the biggest merger so far this year.

With a market value of about $139 billion after its stock rose 22% so far this year, Juno Beach, Fla.-based NextEra is the largest public utility company in the U.S.

It owns Florida Power & Light Co., which has more than 5 million customers in Florida and is the biggest rate-regulated electric utility in the U.S. by retail electricity produced, according to the company's website. It also owns Gulf Power Co., which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties in northwest Florida.

Utility investors see Florida as a particularly desirable market given the constant need for air conditioning and growing population.

NextEra also owns a clean-energy business that, along with affiliates, is the world's largest generator of renewable wind and solar energy. It also operates emissions-free electricity from plants in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Duke provides electricity to roughly 7.7 million retail customers in six states, including the Carolinas, some Midwestern states and Florida, according to its website, and distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas. It has a commercial business with power-generation assets in North America including a renewables portfolio.

NextEra has been an active acquirer of smaller assets in recent years and has also eyed larger deals, benefiting from its bulk and a stock price that has outperformed those of its peers. It announced a deal Tuesday to buy an independent transmission company for $660 million, including debt.

The biggest deal announced so far this year is Nvidia Corp.'s $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip designer Arm Ltd. Merger and acquisition volumes are down 22% globally and 43% in the U.S. compared with last year, in large part because executives shifted focus from deal-making to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, however, the M&A market has begun to show signs of life as companies begin to regain their footing and look to establish strategic plans for the post-pandemic era.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com, Maureen Farrell at maureen.farrell@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.56% 82.41 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
NEXTERA ENERGY -0.36% 283.12 Delayed Quote.16.91%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.46% 529.03 Delayed Quote.124.83%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.51% 6437 End-of-day quote.35.34%
WTI -0.30% 38.993 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 286 M - -
Net income 2020 3 808 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales 2021 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 291,05 $
Last Close Price 283,12 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY16.91%139 129
ENEL S.P.A.5.32%88 235
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.16%76 218
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.97%64 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.14%60 945
SOUTHERN COMPANY-15.68%56 725
