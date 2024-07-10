JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report second-quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of July 24, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Brian Bolster, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the second-quarter 2024 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on July 24. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners' strategy emphasizes acquiring, managing and owning contracted clean energy assets with stable, long-term cash flows with a focus on renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns, or has a partial ownership interest in, a portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets consisting of wind, solar and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

