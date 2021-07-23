Log in
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
NextEra Energy Partners, LP : second-quarter 2021 financial results available on partnership's website

07/23/2021 | 07:31am EDT
JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its second-quarter 2021 financial results in a news release available on the partnership's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the second-quarter 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-lp-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-available-on-partnerships-website-301340138.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2021
