Earnings Conference Call

Second Quarter 2023

July 25, 2023

NextEra Energy delivered solid second quarter results

NextEra Energy Highlights

  • NEE grew second quarter adjusted EPS by ~8.6% year-over-year
  • FPL:
    • Continued to execute on our well-established capital plans, adding new solar and investing in T&D infrastructure
    • Earnings per share increased by 7 cents year-over-year, driven by greater than 12% growth in regulatory capital employed
  • Energy Resources:
    • Adjusted earnings grew over 14% primarily driven by strong contributions from new investments
    • Added ~1.7 GW of new renewables and storage to the backlog, which now stands at ~20 GW, after placing into service ~1.8 GW(1)

We are pleased with the progress so far in 2023 and the strong growth

visibility we have at FPL and Energy Resources

1) Since 4/25/2023

FPL's earnings per share increased 7 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter

FPL Results

Net Income

EPS

($ MM)

$1,152

$0.57

$0.50

$989

2022

2023

2022

2023

Investment in the business to continue to enhance long- term value for customers was the principal driver of growth at FPL

FPL EPS Contribution Drivers

EPS Growth

Second

Quarter

FPL - 2022 EPS

$0.50

Drivers:

New investments

$0.06

Other, including share dilution

$0.01

FPL - 2023 EPS

$0.57

Regulatory Capital Employed(1)

$B

$70.0

$61.0

$60.0

$54.4

$50.0

$40.0

$30.0

$20.0

$10.0

$0.0

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Retail Rate Base

Other

1) Excludes accumulated deferred income taxes; 4-month average; includes retail rate base, wholesale rate base,

clause-related investments and AFUDC projects

