NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
NextEra Energy : Q3 2020 Presentation

10/21/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Earnings Conference Call

Third Quarter 2020

October 21, 2020

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Asset Category, and CAFD expectations.

2

NextEra Energy delivered strong third quarter results while managing the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

NextEra Energy Highlights

  • NEE grew adjusted EPS by ~11% year-over-year
  • Continued strong execution at FPL
    • All of our major capital projects, including one of the largest solar expansions ever in the U.S., remain on track
    • Customer bills 30% below national average
  • Gulf Power performance remains strong
    • Cost reduction initiatives and smart capital investments remain on track
  • Record quarter of origination at Energy Resources
    • ~2,200 MW originated, including world's largest standalone battery storage project

Net ~1,450 MW added to renewables backlog, which now totals more than 15,000 MW

  • NextEra Energy Transmission announced agreement to acquire GridLiance

3

FPL's earnings per share increased 14 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter

Florida Power & Light Results - Third Quarter

Net Income

EPS

($ MM)

$757

$1.54

$683

$1.40

2019

2020

2019

2020

4

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:34:13 UTC

