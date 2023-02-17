Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:48 2023-02-17 am EST
75.04 USD   -0.86%
09:01aNextEra Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%
DJ
08:37aNextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend
PR
02/16NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series K Debentures due March 1, 2025
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%

02/17/2023 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


NextEra Energy Inc. on Friday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 10%, to 46.75 cents from 42.5 cents.

The new payout, equal to $1.87 a year, represents an annual yield of about 2.47% based on Thursday's closing price of $75.69, up from 2.25%.

The Juno Beach, Fla., electric-power and energy-infrastructure company, which is targeting roughly 10% annual dividend growth through at least 2024, said the increased dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders of record Feb. 28.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0901ET

All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
09:01aNextEra Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%
DJ
08:37aNextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend
PR
02/16NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series K Debentu..
PR
02/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/13European Midday Briefing: Investor Focus on U.S. -2-
DJ
02/10Insider Buy: Nextera Energy
MT
02/09Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07Bigger utilities to benefit most from Biden's clean-energy funds
RE
02/07Fitch Affirms NextEra and FPL's IDRs; Outlooks Stable
AQ
02/02Florida Power & Light Company unveils 10 new solar energy centers, reaches milestone of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 513 M - -
Net income 2022 4 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 61 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,77x
EV / Sales 2023 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 75,69 $
Average target price 93,72 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%148 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.62%75 683
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.91%72 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.77%71 722
ENEL S.P.A.6.84%58 282
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.01%48 413