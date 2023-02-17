NextEra Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%

By Colin Kellaher

NextEra Energy Inc. on Friday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 10%, to 46.75 cents from 42.5 cents.

The new payout, equal to $1.87 a year, represents an annual yield of about 2.47% based on Thursday's closing price of $75.69, up from 2.25%.

The Juno Beach, Fla., electric-power and energy-infrastructure company, which is targeting roughly 10% annual dividend growth through at least 2024, said the increased dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders of record Feb. 28.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0901ET