By Jeffrey T. Lewis

NextEra Energy shares fell 11.3% after Goldman Sachs cut its target price for the energy producer.

Shares declined to $50.90 and were down 39% year to date.

Goldman cut its target price for the company to $72.00 from $83.00 but maintained its buy rating for the company.

Some investors have concerns about the company's ability to find capital investment going forward, about the prospects for renewables growth and other factors, Goldman analyst Carly Davenport said in a research note.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-02-23 1406ET