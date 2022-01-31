NextEra Energy Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is currently at $77.01, up $4.51 or 6.22%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 9.91%

-- Snaps a six day losing streak

-- Down 17.51% month-to-date

-- Down 17.51% year-to-date

-- Down 17.51% from its all-time closing high of $93.36 on Dec. 31, 2021

-- Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 1, 2021), when it closed at $81.70

-- Down 17.51% from its 52-week closing high of $93.36 on Dec. 31, 2021

-- Up 8.93% from its 52-week closing low of $70.70 on March 5, 2021

-- Traded as high as $77.62

-- Up 7.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.06%

-- Ninth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 3:12:11 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1531ET