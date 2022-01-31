Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NextEra Energy
  News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

01/31/2022 | 03:31pm EST
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is currently at $77.01, up $4.51 or 6.22%


-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 9.91%

-- Snaps a six day losing streak

-- Down 17.51% month-to-date

-- Down 17.51% year-to-date

-- Down 17.51% from its all-time closing high of $93.36 on Dec. 31, 2021

-- Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 1, 2021), when it closed at $81.70

-- Down 17.51% from its 52-week closing high of $93.36 on Dec. 31, 2021

-- Up 8.93% from its 52-week closing low of $70.70 on March 5, 2021

-- Traded as high as $77.62

-- Up 7.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.06%

-- Ninth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 3:12:11 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1531ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXTERA ENERGY 7.08% 77.61 Delayed Quote.-22.34%
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 982 M - -
Net income 2021 3 516 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 900
Free-Float -
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 72,50 $
Average target price 91,71 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.34%142 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.16%80 573
ENEL S.P.A.-4.17%76 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.61%73 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.79%69 756
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.15%64 355