JUNO BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that Kirk Crews is appointed to the role of executive vice president and chief risk officer, NextEra Energy. Mr. Crews will be succeeded in his present role by Brian Bolster, who is appointed executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer (CFO), NextEra Energy.

Mr. Crews and Mr. Bolster will be members of the senior leadership team and report directly to John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer, NextEra Energy. Both changes are effective immediately.

"Energy demand is expected to grow significantly," said Mr. Ketchum. "Expanding our senior leadership team positions NextEra Energy to lead the energy transition and capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities in front of us.

"Having successfully served in a number of critical roles across our business, Kirk is uniquely qualified to take on his new position. His deep financial acumen and leadership skills will enable Kirk to provide significant leverage to our business as we pursue our strategic objectives.

"I'm also very pleased to welcome Brian to NextEra Energy. He is a strong leader who I have known for many years in his capacity as a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he led their efforts across the power and renewables sector. I have developed a deep respect for his financial abilities, vast power sector knowledge and strategic mindset. Brian's close working relationship with our team and strong familiarity with our business will provide for a seamless transition.

"These changes further deepen our bench strength and provide a solid foundation to achieve our growth objectives moving forward."

Mr. Crews joined NextEra Energy in April 2016 as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. In March 2019, he was appointed to the position of vice president, business management, NextEra Energy Resources and in March 2022 was appointed to his current role as executive vice president, finance and CFO, NextEra Energy. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, Mr. Crews spent more than 12 years at Deloitte, first as a senior manager and then as a national office clearing partner, consulting with clients in the financial services and energy industries on complex accounting and reporting matters. Between 2013 to 2015, he left Deloitte to work in the office of the chief accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a professional accounting fellow, returning to the firm in July 2015.

Mr. Crews holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in leadership studies from the University of Richmond.

Mr. Bolster joins NextEra Energy from Goldman Sachs following a nearly 25-year career at the firm. He was head of natural resources in the Americas with responsibility for the administration of investment banking across power, infrastructure, chemicals, energy, metals and mining. He joined the energy and power group at Goldman Sachs as an associate in 1999, was named managing director in 2007 and became a partner in 2012.

Over his nearly two-and-a-half-decade career at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Bolster played an integral role in growing the firm's natural resources business. He worked with teams across the firm to meet the unique needs of Goldman Sachs' power, utilities and infrastructure clients, providing seamless cross border capabilities and connecting resources and products around the world.

Mr. Bolster holds a Bachelor of Arts in government and an MBA and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-announces-organizational-changes-302136658.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.