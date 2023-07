NextEra Energy, Inc. specializes in electricity production, transmission, and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity (73.4%): to residential, commercial and industrial customers. At the end of 2021, the Group has a generating capacity of approximately 28,450 MW, a network of 123,919.5 km of power lines and 696 substations; - production, transmission and distribution of renewable energies (17.8%): with a production capacity of 24,600 MW, a network of 4,313 km of transmission lines and approximately 265 substations; - generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power in northwest Florida (8.8%; Gulf Power): owning a production capacity of 3,500 MW and a network of 15,288.8 km of transmission lines.

Sector Electric Utilities