Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy : Transmission completes acquisition of independent transmission company

03/31/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of GridLiance Holdco, LP and GridLiance GP, LLC (GridLiance) from affiliates of Blackstone for approximately $660 million, including the assumption of debt.

"We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of GridLiance and welcome their team into the NextEra Energy family," said Jim Robo, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy. "This acquisition furthers our goal of creating America's leading competitive transmission company and is consistent with our strategy of adding high-quality regulated assets to our portfolio."

GridLiance owns approximately 700 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment with utility rates set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The company's assets span three regional transmission organizations and six states.

NextEra Energy Transmission
NextEra Energy Transmission develops, finances, constructs, and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York, Texas, and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states and six regional transmission organizations, numerous projects under development and construction in the United States, and a project under construction in Ontario, Canada. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-transmission-completes-acquisition-of-independent-transmission-company-301259930.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
04:16pNEXTERA ENERGY  : Transmission completes acquisition of independent transmission..
PR
03/29Utilities Up On Renewable-Energy Optimism - Utilities Roundup
DJ
03/26Utilities Up On Session, Week, As Volatility Spurs Safe-Haven Demand -- Utili..
DJ
03/24NEXTERA ENERGY  : Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
03/19NEXTERA ENERGY  : Provides Multi-Year EPS Outlook
MT
03/17NEXTERA ENERGY  : NEE) sees Significant Insider Sales Extending the Trend of Las..
MT
03/17NEXTERA ENERGY INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17NEXTERA ENERGY  : Marketing announces formation of Great Pee Dee Mitigation Bank
PR
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Reduces 90-Day Buy Trend at NextEra Energy
MT
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at NextEra Energy Slowed with Sale ..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ