NextEra Energy reports second-quarter 2023 financial results

•NextEra Energy delivers solid second-quarter 2023 results

•FPL continues to deploy capital to benefit customers, increasing regulatory capital employed by more than 12% year over year

•NextEra Energy Resources remains on track, adding approximately 1,665 megawatts of new renewables and storage projects to its backlog





JUNO BEACH, Fla. - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today reported 2023 second-quarter net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $2,795 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to net income attributable to NextEra Energy of $1,380 million, or $0.70 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy's 2023 second-quarter earnings were $1,777 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $1,593 million, or $0.81 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.





"NextEra Energy continued its solid execution with adjusted earnings per share growth of approximately 8.6% for the second quarter and 11% for the first half of the year," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "FPL is executing its well-established capital investment plan for the benefit of customers, with a focus on deploying cost-effective solar and improving reliability through our investments in our transmission and distribution system while keeping customer bills affordable. NextEra Energy Resources added approximately 1,665 megawatts of new renewables and storage projects to its backlog, which now totals roughly 20 gigawatts, net of projects placed in service. Due to our continued strong execution and visible earnings growth across both businesses, we remain confident in our long-term growth prospects. We will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in each year through 2026 while at the same time maintaining our strong balance sheet and credit ratings."





FPL

FPL reported second-quarter 2023 net income of $1,152 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $989 million, or $0.50 per share, for the prior-year comparable quarter. As America's largest electric utility, FPL's growth in the second quarter of 2023 was principally driven by continued investment in the business. FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2023 and full-year capital investments are now expected to be between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion. Regulatory capital employed increased by approximately 12.1% over the same quarter last year. FPL's average number of customers increased by more than 66,000 from the prior-year comparable quarter.





During the second quarter, FPL successfully executed on its strategic initiatives, placing in service approximately 225 megawatts (MW) of cost-effective solar, bringing the total 2023 solar additions to nearly 1,200 MW. Longer term, FPL continues to expect capital investments of between $32 billion to $34 billion from 2022 through 2025, with approximately $10 billion invested in new solar generation and approximately $14 billion to $16 billion invested in transmission and distribution infrastructure. By executing on smart capital investments and running the business efficiently, FPL is able to maintain its best-in-class customer value proposition of low bills, high reliability and outstanding customer service.

1









NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources reported second-quarter 2023 net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $1,462 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $133 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the second quarter of 2023 were $781 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $683 million, or $0.35 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.





NextEra Energy Resources delivered another solid quarter of renewables and storage origination, adding approximately 1,665 MW of new renewables and storage to its backlog since the release of the first-quarter 2023 financial results in April. NextEra Energy Resources added approximately 1,215 MW of solar, 150 MW of wind and 300 MW of storage. NextEra Energy Resources' backlog stands at roughly 20 gigawatts (GW) after adding almost 1.7 GW and placing over 1.8 GW into service.





Corporate and Other

In the second quarter of 2023 on a GAAP basis, Corporate and Other results decreased $0.04 per share, compared to the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, Corporate and Other results for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $0.04 per share, compared to the prior-year quarter.





Outlook

NextEra Energy's long-term financial expectations remain unchanged. For 2023 and 2024, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 and $3.23 to $3.43, respectively. For 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range. This translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026. NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.





Conference call information

As previously announced, NextEra Energy's second-quarter 2023 financial results conference call is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET today. Also discussed during the call will be the second-quarter 2023 financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP). The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The news release and slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET today. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.





NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2023 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.





###





Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the effects of non-qualifying hedges; NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; differential membership interests-related; change in unrealized gains

2





and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments (OTTI); and impairment charges.





NextEra Energy's management uses adjusted earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, internally for financial planning, analysis of performance, reporting of results to the board of directors and as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans. NextEra Energy also uses earnings expressed in this fashion when communicating its financial results and earnings outlook to analysts and investors. NextEra Energy's management believes that adjusted earnings provide a more meaningful representation of NextEra Energy's fundamental earnings power. A reconciliation of historical adjusted earnings to net income (loss) attributable to NextEra Energy, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in the attachments to this news release.





NextEra Energy's adjusted earnings expectations exclude the cumulative effect of adopting new accounting standards; the effects of non-qualifying hedges and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources, LLC's nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments, none of which can be determined at this time. Adjusted earnings expectations also exclude the effects of NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains, differential membership interests-related and impairment charges related to NextEra Energy's investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC. In addition, adjusted earnings expectations assume, among other things, normal weather and operating conditions; positive macroeconomic conditions in the U.S. and Florida; supportive commodity markets; current forward curves; public policy support for wind and solar development and construction; market demand and transmission expansion to support wind and solar development; market demand for pipeline capacity; access to capital at reasonable cost and terms; divestitures to NextEra Energy Partners, LP; no adverse litigation decisions; and no changes to governmental policies or incentives. Please see the accompanying cautionary statements for a list of the risk factors that may affect future results.





This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.





Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results





This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead represent the current expectations of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NextEra Energy) and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) regarding future operating results and other future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of NextEra Energy's and FPL's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements concerning adjusted earnings per share expectations and future operating performance and statements concerning future dividends. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "will," "may result," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek," "potential," "projection," "forecast," "predict," "goals," "target," "outlook," "should," "would" or similar words or expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. The future results of NextEra Energy and FPL and their business and financial condition are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or may require them to limit or eliminate certain operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this news release and the following: effects of extensive regulation of NextEra Energy's and FPL's business operations; inability of NextEra Energy and FPL to recover in a timely manner any significant amount of costs, a return on certain assets or a reasonable return on invested capital through base rates, cost recovery clauses, other regulatory mechanisms or otherwise; impact of political, regulatory, operational and economic factors on regulatory decisions important to NextEra Energy and FPL; disallowance of cost recovery by FPL based on a finding of imprudent use of derivative instruments; effect of any reductions or modifications to, or elimination of, governmental incentives or policies that support utility scale renewable energy projects of NextEra Energy and FPL and its affiliated entities or the imposition of additional tax laws, tariffs, duties, policies or assessments on renewable energy or equipment necessary to generate it or deliver it; impact of new or revised laws, regulations, interpretations or constitutional ballot and regulatory initiatives on NextEra Energy and FPL; capital expenditures, increased operating costs and various liabilities attributable to environmental laws, regulations and other standards applicable to NextEra Energy and FPL; effects on NextEra Energy and FPL of federal or state laws or regulations mandating new or additional limits on the production of greenhouse gas emissions; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to significant and increasing compliance costs and substantial monetary penalties and other sanctions as a result of extensive federal regulation of their operations and businesses; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of changes in tax laws, guidance or policies as well as in judgments and estimates used to determine tax-related asset and liability amounts; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of adverse results of litigation; impacts on NextEra Energy or FPL of allegations of violations of law; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of failure to proceed with projects under development or inability to complete the construction of (or capital improvements to) electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities or other facilities on schedule or within budget; impact on development and operating activities of NextEra Energy and FPL resulting from risks related to project siting, planning, financing, construction, permitting, governmental approvals and the negotiation of project development agreements, as

3





well as supply chain disruptions; risks involved in the operation and maintenance of electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities, retail gas distribution system in Florida and other facilities; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of a lack of growth or slower growth in the number of customers or in customer usage; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of severe weather and other weather conditions; threats of geopolitical factors, terrorism and catastrophic events that could result from terrorism, cyberattacks or other attempts to disrupt NextEra Energy's and FPL's business or the businesses of third parties; inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage for protection of NextEra Energy and FPL against significant losses and risk that insurance coverage does not provide protection against all significant losses; a prolonged period of low gas and oil prices could impact NextEra Energy Resources, LLC's (NextEra Energy Resources) gas infrastructure business and cause NextEra Energy Resources to delay or cancel certain gas infrastructure projects and could result in certain projects becoming impaired; risk to NextEra Energy Resources of increased operating costs resulting from unfavorable supply costs necessary to provide NextEra Energy Resources' full energy and capacity requirement services; inability or failure by NextEra Energy Resources to manage properly or hedge effectively the commodity risk within its portfolio; effect of reductions in the liquidity of energy markets on NextEra Energy's ability to manage operational risks; effectiveness of NextEra Energy's and FPL's risk management tools associated with their hedging and trading procedures to protect against significant losses, including the effect of unforeseen price variances from historical behavior; impact of unavailability or disruption of power transmission or commodity transportation facilities on sale and delivery of power or natural gas by NextEra Energy, including FPL; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to credit and performance risk from customers, hedging counterparties and vendors; failure of NextEra Energy or FPL counterparties to perform under derivative contracts or of requirement for NextEra Energy or FPL to post margin cash collateral under derivative contracts; failure or breach of NextEra Energy's or FPL's information technology systems; risks to NextEra Energy and FPL's retail businesses from compromise of sensitive customer data; losses from volatility in the market values of derivative instruments and limited liquidity in over-the-counter markets; impact of negative publicity; inability of FPL to maintain, negotiate or renegotiate acceptable franchise agreements with municipalities and counties in Florida; occurrence of work strikes or stoppages and increasing personnel costs; NextEra Energy's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the effect of increased competition for acquisitions; environmental, health and financial risks associated with NextEra Energy Resources' and FPL's ownership and operation of nuclear generation facilities; liability of NextEra Energy and FPL for significant retrospective assessments and/or retrospective insurance premiums in the event of an incident at certain nuclear generation facilities; increased operating and capital expenditures and/or reduced revenues at nuclear generation facilities of NextEra Energy or FPL resulting from orders or new regulations of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; inability to operate any of NextEra Energy Resources' or FPL's owned nuclear generation units through the end of their respective operating licenses; effect of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets or actions by third parties in connection with project-specific or other financing arrangements on NextEra Energy's and FPL's ability to fund their liquidity and capital needs and meet their growth objectives; inability of NextEra Energy, FPL and NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. to maintain their current credit ratings; impairment of NextEra Energy's and FPL's liquidity from inability of credit providers to fund their credit commitments or to maintain their current credit ratings; poor market performance and other economic factors that could affect NextEra Energy's defined benefit pension plan's funded status; poor market performance and other risks to the asset values of NextEra Energy's and FPL's nuclear decommissioning funds; changes in market value and other risks to certain of NextEra Energy's investments; effect of inability of NextEra Energy subsidiaries to pay upstream dividends or repay funds to NextEra Energy or of NextEra Energy's performance under guarantees of subsidiary obligations on NextEra Energy's ability to meet its financial obligations and to pay dividends on its common stock; the fact that the amount and timing of dividends payable on NextEra Energy's common stock, as well as the dividend policy approved by NextEra Energy's board of directors from time to time, and changes to that policy, are within the sole discretion of NextEra Energy's board of directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are less than might be expected by shareholders; NextEra Energy Partners, LP's inability to access sources of capital on commercially reasonable terms could have an effect on its ability to consummate future acquisitions and on the value of NextEra Energy's limited partner interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP; effects of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets on the market price of NextEra Energy's common stock; and the ultimate severity and duration of public health crises, epidemics and pandemics, and its effects on NextEra Energy's or FPL's businesses. NextEra Energy and FPL discuss these and other risks and uncertainties in their annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and this news release should be read in conjunction with such SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and NextEra Energy and FPL undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





4





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Operating Revenues $ 4,774 $ 2,556 $ 19 $ 7,349 Operating Expenses Fuel, purchased power and interchange 1,212 172 (25) 1,359 Other operations and maintenance 427 581 119 1,127 Depreciation and amortization 984 490 20 1,494 Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 500 74 2 576 Total operating expenses - net 3,123 1,317 116 4,556 Gains (losses) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - (4) 10 6 Operating Income (Loss) 1,651 1,235 (87) 2,799 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (272) (106) 243 (135) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - 131 1 132 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 30 1 - 31 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - 100 1 101 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - (7) - (7) Other net periodic benefit income - - 62 62 Other - net 20 40 18 78 Total other income (deductions) - net (222) 159 325 262 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,429 1,394 238 3,061 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 277 163 57 497 Net Income (Loss) 1,152 1,231 181 2,564 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - 231 - 231 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,152 $ 1,462 $ 181 $ 2,795 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,152 $ 1,462 $ 181 $ 2,795 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - (976) (449) (1,425) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - 3 - 3 Differential membership interests - related - 14 - 14 NEP investment gains - net - 43 - 43 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 22 - 22 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - 213 112 325 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 1,152 $ 781 $ (156) $ 1,777 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 0.09 $ 1.38 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - (0.48) (0.22) (0.70) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - - - - Differential membership interests - related - 0.01 - 0.01 NEP investment gains - net - 0.02 - 0.02 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 0.01 - 0.01 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - 0.11 0.05 0.16 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ (0.08) $ 0.88 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 2,027

------------

(a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ (742) $ (0.37) $ (337) $ (0.17) $ (1,079) $ (0.54) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net $ 7 $ - $ - $ - $ 7 $ - Differential membership interests - related $ 11 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 11 $ 0.01 NEP investment gains - net $ 31 $ 0.02 $ - $ - $ 31 $ 0.02 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline $ 12 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 12 $ 0.01

5





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Operating Revenues $ 4,425 $ 775 $ (17) $ 5,183 Operating Expenses Fuel, purchased power and interchange 1,431 191 (33) 1,589 Other operations and maintenance 441 516 20 977 Depreciation and amortization 715 421 23 1,159 Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 436 75 - 511 Total operating expenses - net 3,023 1,203 10 4,236 Gains (losses) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - 10 (9) 1 Operating Income (Loss) 1,402 (418) (36) 948 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (181) 31 367 217 Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - 436 - 436 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 28 2 - 30 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - 15 - 15 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - (292) - (292) Other net periodic benefit income - - 19 19 Other - net - 37 (3) 34 Total other income (deductions) - net (153) 229 383 459 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,249 (189) 347 1,407 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 260 (55) 89 294 Net Income (Loss) 989 (134) 258 1,113 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - 267 - 267 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 989 $ 133 $ 258 $ 1,380 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 989 $ 133 $ 258 $ 1,380 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - 349 (451) (102) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - 290 - 290 Differential membership interests - related - 28 - 28 NEP investment gains - net - 43 - 43 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 27 - 27 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (187) 114 (73) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 989 $ 683 $ (79) $ 1,593 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 0.50 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.70 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - 0.18 (0.23) (0.05) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - 0.15 - 0.15 Differential membership interests - related - 0.01 - 0.01 NEP investment gains - net - 0.02 - 0.02 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 0.01 - 0.01 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (0.09) 0.06 (0.03) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ (0.04) $ 0.81 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 1,973

------------

(a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ 270 $ 0.13 $ (337) $ (0.17) $ (67) $ (0.04) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net $ 207 $ 0.11 $ - $ - $ 207 $ 0.11 Differential membership interests - related $ 21 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 21 $ 0.01 NEP investment gains - net $ 32 $ 0.02 $ - $ - $ 32 $ 0.02 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline $ 20 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 20 $ 0.01

6





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Operating Revenues $ 8,693 $ 5,347 $ 25 $ 14,065 Operating Expenses Fuel, purchased power and interchange 2,426 349 (49) 2,726 Other operations and maintenance 807 1,192 195 2,194 Depreciation and amortization 1,319 957 39 2,315 Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 944 144 5 1,093 Total operating expenses - net 5,496 2,642 190 8,328 Gains (losses) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - (2) 6 4 Operating Income (Loss) 3,197 2,703 (159) 5,741 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (521) (455) (342) (1,318) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - 232 1 233 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 60 3 (1) 62 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - 96 1 97 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - 88 - 88 Other net periodic benefit income - - 122 122 Other - net 26 147 34 207 Total other income (deductions) - net (435) 111 (185) (509) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 2,762 2,814 (344) 5,232 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 539 444 (100) 883 Net Income (Loss) 2,223 2,370 (244) 4,349 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - 532 - 532 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 2,223 $ 2,902 $ (244) $ 4,881 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 2,223 $ 2,902 $ (244) $ 4,881 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - (1,864) (49) (1,913) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - (93) - (93) Differential membership interests - related - 37 - 37 NEP investment gains - net - 40 - 40 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 58 - 58 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - 433 12 445 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 2,223 $ 1,513 $ (281) $ 3,455 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 1.10 $ 1.44 $ (0.12) $ 2.42 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - (0.92) (0.03) (0.95) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - (0.04) - (0.04) Differential membership interests - related - 0.02 - 0.02 NEP investment gains - net - 0.02 - 0.02 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 0.03 - 0.03 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - 0.20 0.01 0.21 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 1.10 $ 0.75 $ (0.14) $ 1.71 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 2,016

------------

(a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ (1,424) $ (0.70) $ (37) $ (0.02) $ (1,461) $ (0.72) Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net $ (60) $ (0.03) $ - $ - $ (60) $ (0.03) Differential membership interests - related $ 27 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 27 $ 0.01 NEP investment gains - net $ 29 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 29 $ 0.01 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline $ 39 $ 0.02 $ - $ - $ 39 $ 0.02

7





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Operating Revenues $ 8,137 $ (24) $ (40) $ 8,073 Operating Expenses Fuel, purchased power and interchange 2,631 390 (66) 2,955 Other operations and maintenance 838 1,017 81 1,936 Depreciation and amortization 1,177 820 46 2,043 Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 846 145 - 991 Total operating expenses - net 5,492 2,372 61 7,925 Gains (losses) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - 35 (10) 25 Operating Income (Loss) 2,645 (2,361) (111) 173 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (354) 119 594 359 Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - (17) 1 (16) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 62 5 - 67 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - 33 - 33 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - (428) - (428) Other net periodic benefit income - - 89 89 Other - net - 86 (8) 78 Total other income (deductions) - net (292) (202) 676 182 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 2,353 (2,563) 565 355 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 489 (688) 134 (65) Net Income (Loss) 1,864 (1,875) 431 420 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - 509 - 509 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,864 $ (1,366) $ 431 $ 929 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,864 $ (1,366) $ 431 $ 929 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - 2,117 (745) 1,372 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - 425 - 425 Differential membership interests - related - 56 - 56 NEP investment gains - net - 112 - 112 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 807 - 807 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (840) 187 (653) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 1,864 $ 1,311 $ (127) $ 3,048 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 0.94 $ (0.69) $ 0.22 $ 0.47 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - 1.07 (0.37) 0.70 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net - 0.22 - 0.22 Differential membership interests - related - 0.03 - 0.03 NEP investment gains - net - 0.06 - 0.06 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline - 0.41 - 0.41 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (0.44) 0.09 (0.35) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.94 $ 0.66 $ (0.06) $ 1.54 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 1,973

------------

(a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Adjusted Earnings Adjusted

EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ 1,621 $ 0.82 $ (558) $ (0.28) $ 1,063 $ 0.54 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net $ 304 $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ 304 $ 0.15 Differential membership interests - related $ 42 $ 0.02 $ - $ - $ 42 $ 0.02 NEP investment gains - net $ 83 $ 0.04 $ - $ - $ 83 $ 0.04 Impairment charges related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline $ 627 $ 0.32 $ - $ - $ 627 $ 0.32

8





NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions)

(unaudited) Preliminary June 30, 2023 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84 $ 880 $ 613 $ 1,577 Customer receivables, net of allowances 1,956 1,625 (4) 3,577 Other receivables 237 615 165 1,017 Materials, supplies and fuel inventory 1,210 721 - 1,931 Regulatory assets 1,868 19 1 1,888 Derivatives 23 1,590 147 1,760 Other 134 1,081 157 1,372 Total current assets 5,512 6,531 1,079 13,122 Other assets: Property, plant and equipment - net 67,341 50,222 177 117,740 Special use funds 5,724 2,494 - 8,218 Investment in equity method investees - 7,059 10 7,069 Prepaid benefit costs 1,795 4 130 1,929 Regulatory assets 5,301 221 288 5,810 Derivatives 10 1,941 8 1,959 Goodwill 2,989 2,184 11 5,184 Other 680 6,406 158 7,244 Total other assets 83,840 70,531 782 155,153 TOTAL ASSETS $ 89,352 $ 77,062 $ 1,861 $ 168,275 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Commercial paper $ 445 $ - $ 1,841 $ 2,286 Other short-term debt 200 - 2,375 2,575 Current portion of long-term debt 1,578 595 4,157 6,330 Accounts payable 838 5,329 58 6,225 Customer deposits 570 26 - 596 Accrued interest and taxes 1,155 300 (91) 1,364 Derivatives 23 1,010 4 1,037 Accrued construction-related expenditures 537 1,374 - 1,911 Regulatory liabilities 407 1 - 408 Other 399 1,313 427 2,139 Total current liabilities 6,152 9,948 8,771 24,871 Other liabilities and deferred credits: Long-term debt 23,307 8,368 29,307 60,982 Asset retirement obligations 2,144 1,193 - 3,337 Deferred income taxes 8,621 3,288 (2,108) 9,801 Regulatory liabilities 9,748 156 11 9,915 Derivatives 5 1,814 203 2,022 Other 388 2,360 223 2,971 Total other liabilities and deferred credits 44,213 17,179 27,636 89,028 TOTAL LIABILITIES 50,365 27,127 36,407 113,899 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS - 812 - 812 EQUITY Common stock 1,373 - (1,353) 20 Additional paid-in capital 23,471 16,983 (25,192) 15,262 Retained earnings 14,143 23,460 (7,892) 29,711 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (91) (109) (200) Total common shareholders' equity 38,987 40,352 (34,546) 44,793 Noncontrolling interests - 8,771 - 8,771 TOTAL EQUITY 38,987 49,123 (34,546) 53,564 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 89,352 $ 77,062 $ 1,861 $ 168,275

------------ (a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other.

9





NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Preliminary (millions) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25 $ 731 $ 845 $ 1,601 Customer receivables, net of allowances 1,739 2,611 (1) 4,349 Other receivables 332 393 19 744 Materials, supplies and fuel inventory 1,159 775 - 1,934 Regulatory assets 2,155 10 - 2,165 Derivatives 19 1,501 70 1,590 Other 124 877 106 1,107 Total current assets 5,553 6,898 1,039 13,490 Other assets: Property, plant and equipment - net 64,693 45,840 526 111,059 Special use funds 5,221 2,275 - 7,496 Investment in equity method investees - 6,572 10 6,582 Prepaid benefit costs 1,732 3 97 1,832 Regulatory assets 5,484 218 290 5,992 Derivatives 10 1,922 3 1,935 Goodwill 2,989 1,854 11 4,854 Other 877 5,131 (313) 5,695 Total other assets 81,006 63,815 624 145,445 TOTAL ASSETS $ 86,559 $ 70,713 $ 1,663 $ 158,935 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Commercial paper $ 1,709 $ - $ - $ 1,709 Other short-term debt 200 68 1,100 1,368 Current portion of long-term debt 1,547 694 4,392 6,633 Accounts payable 1,377 6,919 16 8,312 Customer deposits 543 17 - 560 Accrued interest and taxes 362 236 121 719 Derivatives 12 2,005 85 2,102 Accrued construction-related expenditures 559 1,201 - 1,760 Regulatory liabilities 349 1 - 350 Other 1,185 1,574 423 3,182 Total current liabilities 7,843 12,715 6,137 26,695 Other liabilities and deferred credits: Long-term debt 19,455 8,357 27,444 55,256 Asset retirement obligations 2,108 1,137 - 3,245 Deferred income taxes 8,376 2,594 (1,898) 9,072 Regulatory liabilities 9,458 157 11 9,626 Derivatives 1 2,755 153 2,909 Other 398 2,104 194 2,696 Total other liabilities and deferred credits 39,796 17,104 25,904 82,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,639 29,819 32,041 109,499 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS - 1,110 - 1,110 EQUITY Common stock 1,373 - (1,353) 20 Additional paid-in capital 23,561 10,238 (21,079) 12,720 Retained earnings 13,986 20,557 (7,836) 26,707 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (108) (110) (218) Total common shareholders' equity 38,920 30,687 (30,378) 39,229 Noncontrolling interests - 9,097 - 9,097 TOTAL EQUITY 38,920 39,784 (30,378) 48,326 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 86,559 $ 70,713 $ 1,663 $ 158,935

------------ (a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other.

10





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(millions)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 2,223 $ 2,370 $ (244) $ 4,349 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,319 957 39 2,315 Nuclear fuel and other amortization 73 40 16 129 Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net - (2,103) (100) (2,203) Unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - (88) - (88) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) - (4) 85 81 Deferred income taxes 82 655 (107) 630 Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees 671 - - 671 Equity in losses (earnings) of equity method investees - (232) (1) (233) Distributions of earnings from equity method investees - 358 - 358 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net - (94) (7) (101) Recoverable storm-related costs (353) - - (353) Other - net 20 (37) 29 12 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Current assets (163) 891 (149) 579 Noncurrent assets (97) (55) (38) (190) Current liabilities 402 (1,511) (98) (1,207) Noncurrent liabilities 13 (73) 70 10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,190 1,074 (505) 4,759 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures of FPL (4,664) - - (4,664) Independent power and other investments of NEER - (8,249) - (8,249) Nuclear fuel purchases (68) (43) - (111) Other capital expenditures - - (23) (23) Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER - 1,001 - 1,001 Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other investments 1,411 521 97 2,029 Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments (1,377) (913) (639) (2,929) Other - net 21 (216) 327 132 Net cash used in investing activities (4,677) (7,899) (238) (12,814) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuances of long-term debt, including premiums and discounts 5,478 354 4,146 9,978 Retirements of long-term debt (1,548) (378) (3,033) (4,959) Net change in commercial paper (1,264) - 1,841 577 Proceeds from other short-term debt - - 1,925 1,925 Repayments of other short-term debt - (38) (200) (238) Payments from (to) related parties under a cash sweep and credit support agreement - net - (255) - (255) Issuances of common stock/equity units - net - - 2,503 2,503 Dividends on common stock - - (1,876) (1,876) Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net (2,065) 6,676 (4,611) - Other - net (68) (35) (184) (287) Net cash provided by financing activities 533 6,324 511 7,368 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46 (501) (232) (687) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58 2,533 850 3,441 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 104 $ 2,032 $ 618 $ 2,754

------------ (a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other.

11





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(millions)

(unaudited)

Preliminary Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 FPL NEER Corporate and Other(a) NextEra Energy Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,864 $ (1,875) $ 431 $ 420 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,177 820 46 2,043 Nuclear fuel and other amortization 91 35 18 144 Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net - 2,524 (627) 1,897 Unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds - net - 428 - 428 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) - (1) (103) (104) Deferred income taxes 406 (494) (9) (97) Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees (476) - - (476) Equity in losses (earnings) of equity method investees - 17 (1) 16 Distributions of earnings from equity method investees - 271 - 271 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net - (67) 9 (58) Recoverable storm-related costs (3) - - (3) Other - net (3) (118) 33 (88) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Current assets (534) (636) (28) (1,198) Noncurrent assets (2) 12 (19) (9) Current liabilities 638 760 159 1,557 Noncurrent liabilities 44 6 - 50 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,202 1,682 (91) 4,793 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures of FPL (4,007) - - (4,007) Independent power and other investments of NEER - (4,939) - (4,939) Nuclear fuel purchases (44) (23) - (67) Other capital expenditures - - (451) (451) Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER - 271 - 271 Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other investments 1,183 642 214 2,039 Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments (1,245) (749) (245) (2,239) Other - net (18) (52) 155 85 Net cash used in investing activities (4,131) (4,850) (327) (9,308) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuances of long-term debt, including premiums and discounts 2,942 49 6,624 9,615 Retirements of long-term debt (100) (180) (1,264) (1,544) Net change in commercial paper (1,382) - 1,011 (371) Proceeds from other short-term debt - - 1,725 1,725 Repayments of other short-term debt - - (525) (525) Payments from (to) related parties under a cash sweep and credit support agreement - net - 499 - 499 Issuances of common stock/equity units - net - - 1 1 Dividends on common stock - - (1,671) (1,671) Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net (500) 3,917 (3,417) - Other - net (33) 169 (170) (34) Net cash provided by financing activities 927 4,454 2,314 7,695 Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (3) - (3) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2) 1,283 1,896 3,177 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 108 1,184 24 1,316 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 106 $ 2,467 $ 1,920 $ 4,493

------------ (a) Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other.

12





NextEra Energy, Inc.

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contributions

(assuming dilution)

(unaudited)

Preliminary First

Quarter Second

Quarter Year-To-Date 2022 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ (0.23) $ 0.70 $ 0.47 FPL - 2022 Earnings Per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.94 New investment growth 0.06 0.06 0.12 Other and share dilution 0.03 0.01 0.04 FPL - 2023 Earnings Per Share $ 0.53 $ 0.57 $ 1.10 NEER - 2022 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ (0.76) $ 0.07 $ (0.69) New investments 0.07 0.10 0.17 Existing clean energy (0.03) (0.06) (0.09) Gas infrastructure (0.01) - (0.01) Customer supply and proprietary power & gas trading 0.06 0.09 0.15 Non-qualifying hedges impact 1.03 0.50 1.52 NEP investment gains - net 0.03 - 0.03 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net 0.08 0.11 0.18 Impairment charge related to investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline 0.30 - 0.30 Other, including other investment income, interest expense, corporate general and administrative expenses and share dilution (0.05) (0.09) (0.12) NEER - 2023 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 1.44 Corporate and Other - 2022 Earnings Per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.22 Non-qualifying hedges impact (0.27) - (0.26) Other, including interest expense and share dilution (0.03) (0.04) (0.08) Corporate and Other - 2023 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.21) $ 0.09 $ (0.12) 2023 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1.04 $ 1.38 $ 2.42 Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. The sum of the quarterly amounts may not equal the total for the year due to rounding.

13