NextEra Energy's quarterly profit rises 40%

10/21/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Oct 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, posted a 40% rise in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday as investments in its Florida Power and Light Company paid off and cuts in expenses also helped.

The Juno Beach, Florida based company posted net income of $1.23 billion, or $2.50 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $879 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kjiLfJ) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 836 M - -
Net income 2020 3 928 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,88x
EV / Sales 2021 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 99,8%
