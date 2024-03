March 12 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) has voted to close its file on allegations made in 2022 against the clean energy company's unit Florida Power & Light (FPL).

A political watchdog group filed a complaint in 2022 with the FEC, saying FPL violated Florida election laws. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru)