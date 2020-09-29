Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra to Buy Blackstone-Backed GridLiance for About $660 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

NextEra Inc. agreed to buy GridLiance, an electric transmission company backed by Blackstone Group LP, for about $660 million including assumed debt.

Dallas-based GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substations in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. It recently completed a transaction with Winfield, Kansas, that marked its first co-ownership of transmission assets with a municipal utility.

NextEra said it expects to close the deal in 2021, assuming timely regulatory approvals.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXTERA ENERGY -0.36% 283.12 Delayed Quote.17.34%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.09% 52.71 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
05:20pNextEra to Buy Blackstone-Backed GridLiance for About $660 Million
DJ
04:16pNEXTERA ENERGY : Transmission to acquire independent transmission company
PR
04:16pGRIDLIANCE : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by NextEra Energy Transmission
PR
09/25NEXTERA ENERGY : Capital Holdings, Inc. announces redemption of all outstanding ..
AQ
09/24NEXTERA ENERGY : Capital Holdings, Inc. announces redemption of all outstanding ..
PR
09/23NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL Workers Return After Helping Repair Panhandle Energy Grid D..
AQ
09/22NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL Workers Return After Helping Repair Panhandle Energy Grid D..
PU
09/18NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/17AT&T Vows Carbon Neutrality, Braces for Severe Weather
DJ
09/17NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL crews lend support to Panhandle customers impacted by Hurri..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 286 M - -
Net income 2020 3 808 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,24x
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 291,05 $
Last Close Price 284,14 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY17.34%139 129
ENEL S.P.A.5.32%88 235
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.16%76 218
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.97%64 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.14%60 945
SOUTHERN COMPANY-15.68%56 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group