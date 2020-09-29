NextEra to Buy Blackstone-Backed GridLiance for About $660 Million

By Josh Beckerman

NextEra Inc. agreed to buy GridLiance, an electric transmission company backed by Blackstone Group LP, for about $660 million including assumed debt.

Dallas-based GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substations in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. It recently completed a transaction with Winfield, Kansas, that marked its first co-ownership of transmission assets with a municipal utility.

NextEra said it expects to close the deal in 2021, assuming timely regulatory approvals.

