Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewable Energy Weathering the Coronavirus Storm, IEA Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:15am EST

By David Hodari

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the growth of global energy consumption into reverse this year, but clean energy sources like solar and wind power are set to buck that trend, the International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday.

While global energy demand is on course to shrink by 5% this year--measures aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 have grounded air travel, stymied economic growth and injected volatility into oil prices--renewable energy demand is set to rise by 1%, the agency said.

Underlying that modest increase is a more considerable 7% rise in the amount of renewable energy being used in electricity generation. The amount of green energy being auctioned globally in the period January-October, was 15% higher than the same period last year--a record increase.

That marked a change from the extraordinary report the IEA released at the height of the coronavirus's impact on the global economy in May--the renewable energy report is usually annual--when the organization said it expected a 13% decline in renewable capacity addition from its pace in 2019.

"Supply chain disruptions and construction delays slowed the progress of renewable energy projects in the first six months of 2020," the IEA said. "However, construction of plants and manufacturing activity ramped up again quickly, and logistical challenges have been mostly resolved with the easing of cross-border restrictions since mid-May."

The building of new renewable power capacity will allow that overall increase to happen, with the U.S. and China having driven a 4% increase in installed capacity this year. The size of the world's new renewable-energy generation is set to hit a record high of 200 gigawatts: approximately enough to power 200 million homes according to U.K. electricity regulator Ofgem. That means renewable power will be responsible for almost 90% of the total expansion in the world's overall power capacity this year.

Critics of the viability of renewable power have often noted the dependence of such investments on government support for their success, and the expiry in China of government-sanctioned subsidies for wind and solar power this year could cause the country's push for greener energy to backslide. The expiry of similar tax credits in the U.S. present a similar challenge and "renewables are resilient to the Covid-19 crisis but not to policy uncertainties," the Paris-based organization said.

Still, while some sectors of the global economy such as aviation and farming have struggled to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, the report shows the relative success of the electricity-generation sector in doing so. In the power industry, total installed wind and solar photovoltaic capacity is on course to surpass natural gas in 2023 and coal in 2024, the IEA said.

That news comes during a period in which renewable-energy assets are beginning to rival and in some cases overtake fossil-fuel investments. Alternative energy investment funds have traded at multi-year highs in recent months, buoyed by factors such as the European Union's green-tinted economic recovery plan and the prospect of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden pursuing clean energy priorities when he arrives in office.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil, which just seven years ago was America's largest company by market capitalization, was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August and is on course to lose more than $1 billion this year, analysts say. NextEra Energy Inc., a utilities firm focused on renewables recently became the largest publicly traded energy company in the U.S., with market capitalization larger than that of Exxon.

Exxon's doubling down on oil-and-gas investments and the oil-demand destruction brought by the coronavirus have been among the factors behind the company's fall. Some of the giant's rivals--particularly ones in Europe--have ploughed funds into green technology and clean power.

That trend is expected to continue, the IEA said, with major oil-and-gas companies' investments in new renewable electricity capacity on course to increase tenfold through 2025.

The gulf in performance between clean energy and fossil-fuel assets "is thanks to expectations of healthy business growth and finances over the medium term," the IEA report said, pointing to a doubling in the share price of solar companies between December 2019 and last month.

Write to David Hodari at david.hodari@wsj.com 

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 0114ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.95% 29157.97 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 12.66% 36.93 Delayed Quote.-47.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 41.93 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 11830.385141 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 11713.782528 Delayed Quote.32.57%
NEXTERA ENERGY -0.28% 75.51 Delayed Quote.24.73%
S&P 500 1.17% 3550.5 Delayed Quote.8.63%
WTI 0.08% 39.705 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
01:15aRenewable Energy Weathering the Coronavirus Storm, IEA Says
DJ
11/09EXCLUSIVE : NextEra Energy in $15 billion bid for Evergy - sources
RE
11/09Utilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- ..
DJ
11/09NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL is preparing for Eta as it continues to strengthen; urges c..
AQ
11/09NEXTERA ENERGY : and NextEra Energy Partners to participate in EEI Financial Con..
AQ
11/09NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL responding to outages caused by Tropical Storm Eta severe w..
AQ
11/09NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL expects potential for widespread outages and severe weather..
AQ
11/05Utilities Up On Optimism About Sustainable Power Growth -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/04Utilities Down As Investors Reverse Bets On Sustainable-Energy Push -- Utilit..
DJ
11/03NEXTERA ENERGY : announces agreements to sell interests in a long-term contracte..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 688 M - -
Net income 2020 3 619 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 77,82 $
Last Close Price 75,51 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY24.73%147 930
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%93 177
IBERDROLA, S.A.20.53%79 973
ORSTED A/S55.15%71 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.44%68 768
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%68 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group