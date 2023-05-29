Advanced search
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
05-26-2023
73.92 USD   +0.72%
08:31aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05/28Biden, McCarthy debt deal would speed up Mountain Valley gas pipeline
RE
05/26Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/29/2023
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against NextEra Energy, Inc. (“NextEra” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NEE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 25, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NextEra’s subsidiary, FPL, engaged in misconduct aimed at politicians and journalists that opposed it. The Company denied this misconduct despite the fact that the actions of its subsidiary put it at risk of legal and reputational damage. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NextEra, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 906 M - -
Net income 2023 6 278 M - -
Net Debt 2023 63 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,57x
EV / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 73,92 $
Average target price 91,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.58%149 571
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.12%77 440
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%75 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%68 357
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%64 743
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-13.38%42 342
