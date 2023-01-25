Advanced search
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-25 pm EST
76.59 USD   -8.71%
05:37pUtilities Down After NextEra Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:05pMicrosoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
04:32pMicrosoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
Utilities Down After NextEra Earnings -- Utilities Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Shares of power producers fell sharply after disappointing earnings from one of the largest in the nation.

Shares of NextEra Energy fell after the parent of Florida Power & Light and various renewable-energy interests posted quarterly revenue short of Wall Street targets.

The utilities industry group was a popular alternative to Treasurys while rates were low, but the allure may be fading with interest rates elevated. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1736ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 513 M - -
Net income 2022 4 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 61 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 83,90 $
Average target price 96,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY0.36%166 723
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.94%78 061
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.78%73 942
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.37%72 548
ENEL S.P.A.9.26%60 733
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.69%52 063