Utilities Down After NextEra Earnings -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply after disappointing earnings from one of the largest in the nation.

Shares of NextEra Energy fell after the parent of Florida Power & Light and various renewable-energy interests posted quarterly revenue short of Wall Street targets.

The utilities industry group was a popular alternative to Treasurys while rates were low, but the allure may be fading with interest rates elevated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1736ET