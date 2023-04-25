Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-25 pm EDT
77.82 USD   -1.54%
05:11pUtilities Shares End Flat Amid Flight to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:25aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:00aNextEra Energy Partners, LP, NextEra Energy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Shares End Flat Amid Flight to Safety -- Utilities Roundup

04/25/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers were nearly flat as investors sought out safety. NextEra Energy swung to a first-quarter profit, helped by population growth in Florida and its investment in solar power.

Florida Power & Light, NextEra's biggest unit and the largest U.S. electric utility, generated earnings of $1.1 billion, up from $875 million a year earlier. The company reiterated its projections for 2023 adjusted earnings.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1710ET

All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
05:11pUtilities Shares End Flat Amid Flight to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:25aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:00aNextEra Energy Partners, LP, NextEra Energy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
08:26aNextEra Energy Partners Swings to Loss in Q1, Revenue Rises
MT
08:21aNextEra Swings to 1Q Profit on Customer Growth, Solar Investment
DJ
08:14aNextEra Energy's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Maintains 2023 Outlook
MT
07:51aNextera Energy : reports first-quarter 2023 financial results - Form 8-K
PU
07:48aNextera : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:41aNextera Energy : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
PU
07:31aNextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2023 financial results available on partnersh..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 833 M - -
Net income 2023 6 220 M - -
Net Debt 2023 67 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,81x
EV / Sales 2024 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 79,04 $
Average target price 93,59 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.45%159 928
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.14%82 062
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 807
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%76 217
ENEL S.P.A.19.84%67 521
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-0.75%48 478
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer