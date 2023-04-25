Utilities Shares End Flat Amid Flight to Safety -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were nearly flat as investors sought out safety. NextEra Energy swung to a first-quarter profit, helped by population growth in Florida and its investment in solar power.

Florida Power & Light, NextEra's biggest unit and the largest U.S. electric utility, generated earnings of $1.1 billion, up from $875 million a year earlier. The company reiterated its projections for 2023 adjusted earnings.

