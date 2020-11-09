Log in
Utilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- Utilities Roundup

11/09/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors bet the advent of a Biden Administration would spur spending in renewable energy.

Shares of NextEra Energy, one of the biggest U.S. renewable-energy producers, rose again Monday.

Tropical Storm Eta hit southern Florida overnight, threatening the region with dangerous flooding and power outages after it pounded parts of the Caribbean and Central America in the past week, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1743ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 688 M - -
Net income 2020 3 619 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,00x
EV / Sales 2021 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 77,82 $
Last Close Price 75,72 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY25.07%148 341
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%93 177
IBERDROLA, S.A.19.61%79 973
ORSTED A/S55.15%71 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.44%68 768
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%68 284
