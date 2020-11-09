Utilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors bet the advent of a Biden Administration would spur spending in renewable energy.

Shares of NextEra Energy, one of the biggest U.S. renewable-energy producers, rose again Monday.

Tropical Storm Eta hit southern Florida overnight, threatening the region with dangerous flooding and power outages after it pounded parts of the Caribbean and Central America in the past week, as reported earlier.

