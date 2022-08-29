NextEra Energy Partners LP : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results
These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Theforward-lookingstatements included herein are based, in part, upon federal and state tax laws in place prior to the enactment of H.R. 5376, or the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on August 16, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.
Other
See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD expectations, and Adjusted Earnings by Source.
For years 2021 and prior, "FPL" refers to Florida Power & Light Company excluding Gulf Power unless otherwise noted.
NextEra Energy is an industry-leading clean energy company
62 GW
$173 B
$152 B
In Operation(1)
Market
TotalAssets(3)
Capitalization(2)
Clean Energy
Generation Portfolio
Integrated Supply Chain,
Engineering and Construction
The largest electric
The world leader in
utility in the United
electricity generated from
Best-in-class Operations
States by retail MWh
the wind and sun and
and Innovation Leader
sales and number of
world leader in battery
customers
storage
Power Delivery and
NextEra Energy's two businesses are
Transmission
supported by a common platform
1)
Gigawatts shown includes assets operated by Energy Resources, including those owned by NextEra Energy
Partners as of June 30, 2022; excludes assets which have been sold to third parties but continue to be operated
by Energy Resources
2)
As of August 26, 2022; Source: FactSet
3 3)
As of June 30, 2022
We have a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders
