Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEP   US65341B1061

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

(NEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-08-29 pm EDT
83.11 USD   -0.22%
02:33pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06:31aNextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout the end of August and the month of September
PR
08/19BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy Partners to $70 From $60, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy Partners LP : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August/September 2022 Investor Presentation

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-lookingstatements included herein are based, in part, upon federal and state tax laws in place prior to the enactment of H.R. 5376, or the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on August 16, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD expectations, and Adjusted Earnings by Source.

For years 2021 and prior, "FPL" refers to Florida Power & Light Company excluding Gulf Power unless otherwise noted.

2

NextEra Energy is an industry-leading clean energy company

62 GW

$173 B

$152 B

In Operation(1)

Market

TotalAssets(3)

Capitalization(2)

Clean Energy

Generation Portfolio

Integrated Supply Chain,

Engineering and Construction

The largest electric

The world leader in

utility in the United

electricity generated from

Best-in-class Operations

States by retail MWh

the wind and sun and

and Innovation Leader

sales and number of

world leader in battery

customers

storage

Power Delivery and

NextEra Energy's two businesses are

Transmission

supported by a common platform

1)

Gigawatts shown includes assets operated by Energy Resources, including those owned by NextEra Energy

Partners as of June 30, 2022; excludes assets which have been sold to third parties but continue to be operated

by Energy Resources

2)

As of August 26, 2022; Source: FactSet

3 3)

As of June 30, 2022

We have a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Total Shareholder Return(1)

$2.55

~8.4%

CAGR

$0.76

'06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21

Dividends Per Share

$1.54

~9.8%

CAGR

$0.38

'06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21

976%

~620%

Outperformance

vs.S&P500

357%

274%

264%

244%

242%

NEE

S&P 500

B

A

C

S&P 500

Utilities

Index

We believe NextEra Energy continues to offer the best investor value

proposition in the industry

4

1) Source: Factset; assumes dividends are reinvested; 15-year returns ending December 31, 2021

Our disciplined, customer-focused growth strategy has elevated our company to the position of industry leader

Top 15 Global Utility Equity Market Capitalization(1)

As of 6/1/2001 ($ MM)

As of 8/26/2022 ($ MM)

Rank

Market Cap

Rank

Market Cap

1

$38,574

1

$173,019

NextEra Energy

2

$38,185

2

$85,101

3

$34,476

3

$83,711

4

$34,111

4

$77,512

5

$30,955

5

$76,692

6

$23,906

6

$69,621

7

$21,537

7

$69,010

8

$20,093

8

$52,380

9

$17,297

9

$52,345

10

$16,873

10

$52,308

11

$16,279

11

$49,212

12

$15,884

12

$49,092

13

$15,785

13

$47,637

14

$14,601

14

$47,460

15

$14,461

15

$46,482

30

$10,206

NextEra Energy

Proud of our track record, yet never satisfied, our team is committed to execution and focused on the future with a drive to be better every day

5

1) Source: Factset

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Partners LP published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
02:33pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : August/September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06:31aNextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout the end of..
PR
08/19BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy Partners to $70 From $60, Keeps ..
MT
08/11KeyBanc Adjusts NextEra Energy Partners' Price Target to $89 From $86, Keeps Overweight..
MT
07/27NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07/27NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/25Credit Suisse Raises NextEra Energy Partners' Price Target to $79 from $74, Keeps Outpe..
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
07/22Nextera Energy Partners Swings to Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises
MT
07/22NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : reports second-quarter 2022 financial results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 447 M - -
Net income 2022 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 6 988 M 6 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 83,29 $
Average target price 86,38 $
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Jones Kujawa President & Director
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Director
W. Scott Seeley Secretary, Head-Compliance & Vice President
Peter H. Kind Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-1.32%6 988
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%173 018
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.65%83 719
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.03%83 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.75%69 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.95%68 122