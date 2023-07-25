Earnings Conference Call
Second Quarter 2023
July 25, 2023
Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results
These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.
Other
See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Asset Category, and CAFD expectations.
2
NextEra Energy delivered solid second quarter results
NextEra Energy Highlights
- NEE grew second quarter adjusted EPS by ~8.6% year-over-year
- FPL:
- Continued to execute on our well-established capital plans, adding new solar and investing in T&D infrastructure
- Earnings per share increased by 7 cents year-over-year, driven by greater than 12% growth in regulatory capital employed
- Energy Resources:
- Adjusted earnings grew over 14% primarily driven by strong contributions from new investments
- Added ~1.7 GW of new renewables and storage to the backlog, which now stands at ~20 GW, after placing into service ~1.8 GW(1)
We are pleased with the progress so far in 2023 and the strong growth
visibility we have at FPL and Energy Resources
3
1) Since 4/25/2023
FPL's earnings per share increased 7 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter
FPL Results
Net Income
EPS
($ MM)
$1,152
$0.57
$0.50
$989
2022
2023
2022
2023
4
Investment in the business to continue to enhance long- term value for customers was the principal driver of growth at FPL
FPL EPS Contribution Drivers
EPS Growth
Second
Quarter
FPL - 2022 EPS
$0.50
Drivers:
New investments
$0.06
Other, including share dilution
$0.01
FPL - 2023 EPS
$0.57
Regulatory Capital Employed(1)
$B
$70.0
$61.0
$60.0
$54.4
$50.0
$40.0
$30.0
$20.0
$10.0
$0.0
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Retail Rate Base
Other
1) Excludes accumulated deferred income taxes; 4-month average; includes retail rate base, wholesale rate base,
5
clause-related investments and AFUDC projects
