Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEP   US65341B1061

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

(NEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextEra Energy Partners LP : second-quarter 2021 financial results available on company's website

07/23/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July, 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has posted its second-quarter 2021 financial results in a news release available on the company's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's second-quarter 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. Also discussed during the investor presentation will be financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP). A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.                     

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-available-on-companys-website-301340140.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP
07:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : second-quarter 2021 financial results available on ..
PR
07/20NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Ener..
MT
07/09NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : announces date for release of second-quarter 2021 f..
PR
06/21NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : OPERATING PARTNERS, LP, AS GUARANTOR (Form 8-K)
PU
06/21NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
06/15NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : announces offering of $500 million in aggregate pri..
PU
06/15NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06/15NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering; Shares D..
MT
06/15NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : and Partners to meet with investors throughout June
PR
06/14NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Offer $500 Million Convertible Senior Notes
MT
More news