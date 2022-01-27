Log in
    GDEV   VGG6529J1003

NEXTERS INC.

(GDEV)
M&A deals: Cubic Games, RJ Games, Royal Ark

01/27/2022
Announcement of M&A deals:

Cubic Games

RJ Games

Royal Ark

Nexters Global

January 27, 2022

Nexters kicks off its market consolidation mission with 3 deals

(1)

(2)

(3)

Underpinning Nexters key strategic priorities

Kick off the market

Execute Nexters game

Acquiring strong game

Strengthen in mid-core

High synergetic potential

consolidation ambition

development teams with

development playbook

with genre diversification

using Nexters expertise

with 3 deals

veteran founders

$100mn

Integrate

400+

$5b+

$130m

One the largest deals

& support

New experienced

Additional

Combined bookings

in Russian game

New games studios

employees

addressable market

of three studios

development

in 2024

Cubic Games is a strong player in a sizable shooter market

Shooter is big genre leading by playing time

Top game in FPS: #3 MAU/ Bookings, #2 RPD

MAU, mn

Annual

RPD (2), $

Top-1

Top-6

bookings, $mn

$3b+

Shooter

6%

Leader

Market

share (1)

18%

13x

23x

3x

size

Average

Time spent

Bookings

3x

4x

4x

Product with significant strengths

Strong results in 2021

High

A lot of 1st

Variety of

organic

party data

content

~29m

~$26m

170mn

11 game

modes

Installs

Bookings

~80%

87mn

12 mini

games

~5.5m

~0.6m

900+

Installs in 2021

Lifetime

MAU

DAU

weapons

Downloads

Hero Wars(3)

Pixel Gun

Pixel Gun 3D is a multiplayer first-person shooter

Published by Cubic Games Released in 2013

8+

Years in operation

90+

Team size

2nd

Blocky-style game

in the world

80%

Bookings share in

developed markets

Monetization depth of RPG

High scale of Puzzle

Top-3mid-core genres by RPD (1)

Puzzle RPG

Top-3 genres by DAU

size in 2021

$2.3b

RPG

Strategy

Shooter

Shooter

Arcade

Puzzle

Game with high-end visuals with 3y content

Promising results during soft-launch

40%

5%

User retention

ABPPU

at day 60

at day 60

Hero Wars Mobile

Puzzle Breakers

RJ Games is a veteran game development studio

Has vast experience in developing social games

Currently focused on Puzzle Breakers, a new mobile midcore game in Puzzle RPG genre

2013

Foundation year

10y+

Founders experience

in gamedev

150+

Team size

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

