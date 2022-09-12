Nexters : Announces Changes to its Corporate Governance

September 12, 2022 - Limassol, Cyprus - Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international game development company ("Nexters" or the "Company"), announces new role appointments on its Board of Directors.

Natasha Braginsky Mounier, has been elected the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, where she will replace Ivan Tavrin, who departed from Nexters' Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting held on August 26, 2022.

"I am confident that Natasha will be a brilliant new Chairperson. During the last year, she made a big contribution to navigating Nexters through the current turmoil and successfully coped with the numerous challenges. I also warmly welcome three new independent directors, Marie Holive, Olga Loskutova and Tal Shoham, who stepped into their roles recently. We believe that their broad international experience will help Nexters to reach new horizons," said Andrey Fadeev, CEO and co-founder of Nexters.

Also, newly-elected members Marie Holive and Olga Loskutova have been appointed to Nexters' Board of Directors committees. Marie will serve as a Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Olga will serve as a Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. With these changes, all of Nexters' committees will consist of independent directors only.

The new composition of Nexters' Board of Directors committees is as follows.

Members

Marie Holive

Natasha Braginsky Mounier

Andrew Sheppard

Chairperson of the committee

Marie Holive

Members

Andrew Sheppard

Natasha Braginsky Mounier

Olga Loskutova

Chairperson of the committee

Andrew Sheppard

