This presentation may include forward-looking statements and forward- looking information, including, but not limited to developments, outlooks, projected economy measures, etc.. Such forward-looking statements and information are based on the current assumptions, intentions and plans of the Company. The forward-looking information in the presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties and may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize significantly differently than as predicted, or may be affected by various factors, including factors that are not under the Company's control or such that cannot be estimated in advance.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements and forward- looking information, including, but not limited to developments, outlooks, projected economy measures, etc.. Such forward-looking statements and information are based on the current assumptions, intentions and plans of the Company. The forward-looking information in the presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties and may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize significantly differently than as predicted, or may be affected by various factors, including factors that are not under the Company's control or such that cannot be estimated in advance. The Company makes no representation or warranty of any kind with respect to such information.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that the Company does not undertake to update and/or modify the information included in this presentation to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the date of preparation of the presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell, subscribe for or do any transactions in the securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction, and the information provided in this presentation is not a basis for the making of any investment decision, nor a recommendation or opinion, nor a substitute for the discretion and independent analysis of any potential investor.

This presentation includes information from public sources, which was not independently examined by the Company and the Company is not liable as to its accuracy.

ABOUT NEXTFERM:

LEADING THE ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN REVOLUTION

Experienced Team in the Food and

Food-tech Industry

Breakthrough Technology for Innovative

Yeast-based Proteins and Nutrients

ProteVin™ Revolutionary Vegan Protein

Yeast Derived

  • Animal-likeNutritional Value
  • Neutral Flavor (unlike typical plants-based proteins)

Above $3M in POs and supply agreement

ProteVin™ based Sports Nutrition formulas were launched by 5 customers in USA & Europe.

Additional commercial Stage Products

AstaFerm®: Novel & Powerful Astaxanthin Antioxidant

NextFreeze™ and Biofuel: 2 yeast strains Licensed to Lallemand Inc

ProteVin™ - COMMERCIAL STATUS

First launched - June 2022

5 launches with demands

Above 100 Companies are

for additional material

Above $3M in PO's &

evaluating ProteVin™

Additional customers are

Supply Agreement

including global food

waiting for commercial

companies.

production to issue PO's

for additional launches.

Launched by 4 customers as Sports powder including wining the Edison Awards and by BON-MUSH, a first EU food producer in spreads

1

2

3

4

5

1

1

5

