This presentation is intended for the provision of non-comprehensive information for the sake of convenience solely. You are hereby referred to the full prospectus and immediate and periodic reports filed by the company with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. for information regarding the Company's activities and the risks entailed thereby, including warnings regarding forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, that is included therein. In case of any discrepancy between the information contained herein and the information contained in the official reports of the Company to the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the information recorded in such reports shall prevail.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements and forward- looking information, including, but not limited to developments, outlooks, projected economy measures, etc.. Such forward-looking statements and information are based on the current assumptions, intentions and plans of the Company. The forward-looking information in the presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties and may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize significantly differently than as predicted, or may be affected by various factors, including factors that are not under the Company's control or such that cannot be estimated in advance. The Company makes no representation or warranty of any kind with respect to such information.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that the Company does not undertake to update and/or modify the information included in this presentation to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the date of preparation of the presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell, subscribe for or do any transactions in the securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction, and the information provided in this presentation is not a basis for the making of any investment decision, nor a recommendation or opinion, nor a substitute for the discretion and independent analysis of any potential investor.

This presentation includes information from public sources, which was not independently examined by the Company and the Company is not liable as to its accuracy.