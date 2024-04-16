NEXTFERM
ABOUT NEXTFERM
LEADING THE ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN REVOLUTION
Experienced team in the world of Nutrition and food-tech
ProteVin™ - The only vegan protein with animal like nutritional value and neutral taste Innovative technology based
Demands for ProteVin™ from the growing alternative protein market
Production has started following scale up and launch - based on a profitable process
NEXTFERM
The team
Experienced Team in the Food and Food-tech Industries
Company management is comprised of former Senior Management of Enzymotec, which developed innovative ingredients within the world of nutrition.
Enzymotec reached revenues of over $80M and went public (NASDAQ) during 2013,
with a market cap of $300M
ProteVin was tested and approved as appropriate for wide variety of food and dietary supplement products
5
"Every Tenth Portion of Meat, Eggs, Dairy, and Seafood Eaten Around the
Globe Will Be Made from Alternative Proteins by 2035, "
BY 2035, THE ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN MARKET (B2C)
IS EXPECTED TO REACH AT LEAST
$290B(*)
(*)https://www.bcg.com/press/23march2021-alternative-protein-market-reach-290-billion-by-2035
OVER $300M(*)
YEARLY GROWTH IN DEMAND FOR VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
- https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/vegan-protein-powder-marketGrowth for 2022 and forecast for 2032
- COMMERCIAL STATUS
Above 100 food and
• 5 launches
Above $3M
dietary supplement
• Many Customers
in PO's & Supply
companies are evaluating
are waiting for ProteVIn™.
Agreement
ProteVin™
5 LAUNCHES
