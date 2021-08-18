Log in
    NGAC   KYG653051071

NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(NGAC)
NextGen Acquisition : Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Xos (Form 8-K)

08/18/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NextGen Acquisition Corporation Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Xos

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 18, 2021 - NextGen Acquisition Corp. ('NextGen')(NASDAQ: NGAC) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Xos, Inc. ('Xos', or 'the Company'), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about August 19, 2021, with trading of the combined company expected on August 20th following the effectiveness of the merger. Following closing, the combined company will be known as 'Xos, Inc.' and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol 'XOS.'

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of PerkinElmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'NGAC.' For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on 'last mile' routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Xos and NextGen, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the transaction and the products, customers and markets of Xos. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words 'believe,' 'project,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'opportunity,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' 'will be,' 'will continue,' 'will likely result,' and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of NextGen's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by NextGen's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought

by NextGen, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the Merger Agreement by the shareholders of NextGen, the availability of the minimum amount of cash available in the trust account in which substantially all of the proceeds of NextGen's initial public offering and private placements of its warrants have been deposited following redemptions by NextGen's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction, (v) the inability to complete the PIPE investment in connection with the transaction, (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Xos' business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (viii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Xos and potential difficulties in Xos employee retention as a result of the transaction, (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos or against NextGen related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed transaction, (x) the ability to maintain the listing of NextGen's securities on a national securities exchange, (xi) the price of NextGen's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the seven competitive and regulated industries in which NextGen plans to operate or Xos operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting NextGen's or Xos' business, Xos' inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the combined capital structure, (xii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xiii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the 'Risk Factors' section of NextGen's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by NextGen with the SEC on July 30, 3031 and other documents filed or that may be filed by NextGen from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and Xos and NextGen assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Xos nor NextGen gives any assurance that either Xos or NextGen, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com

NextGen
info@NextGenacq.com

Disclaimer

NextGen Acquisition Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
