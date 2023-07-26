Nextgen Food Robotics Corp. announces the beta launch of the Lily app, version 1.0, for a select beta testing group.

The Lily app leverages the latest version of OpenAI's advanced large language model, GPT-4, to provide personalized food recommendations, automated meal-planning, and native restaurant and grocery ordering functionality.

This milestone marks Nextgen's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the food industry, enhancing customer convenience, and setting new industry standards for food technology.





VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextgen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB) (OTC PINK:NGRBF) (Frankfurt:O83), a leading innovator in food technology, is excited to announce its plans to launch the beta, version 1.0, of its Lily app (“Lily” or “Lily App”), for release with a select beta testing group. The rollout of the Lily beta program and the initial build of the Lily app, represents a significant milestone in Nextgen’s ongoing commitment to the way we experience and interact with food, leveraging the latest in AI technology and large language models (“LLMs”).

The Lily App strives to transform the food industry by providing users with personalized food recommendations, automated meal-planning, and seamless native restaurant and grocery ordering functionality. By leveraging the cutting-edge GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI's powerful large language model, NextGen aims to offer an unparalleled user experience that caters to individual tastes and preferences.

The beta launch of Lily represents a pivotal step in NextGen's mission to enhance customer convenience and satisfaction in the food sector. Users will be able to access a wide range of features, including:

Personalized Food Recommendations: The Lily app will utilize advanced AI algorithms to analyze users' preferences, dietary restrictions, and previous orders to offer tailored food recommendations suited to their tastes. Automated Meal-Planning: With the Lily app, users can say goodbye to the stress of planning their meals. The app will intelligently suggest meal plans based on nutritional requirements and personal preferences, making meal preparation a breeze. Native Restaurant and Grocery Ordering: Lily will provide a seamless and integrated experience for ordering food from restaurants and groceries, streamlining the process for users and supporting local businesses.





NextGen is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the way we people engage with food. The company firmly believes that the Lily app will set new industry standards for convenience, personalization, and efficiency in the food sector.

The beta testing phase is a critical aspect of NextGen's development process, as it allows the company to gather valuable user feedback and insights to fine-tune the app further before its official public release. The feedback received from the beta testers will be used to optimize the app's performance and ensure a seamless user experience for the broader audience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the beta version of our Lily App. With AI powered solutions at the forefront of current innovation, we believe Lily could redefine the way people order and interact with food on a daily basis. We eagerly anticipate gathering valuable feedback from our beta testers to refine Lily further before its official release to the public." – Paul Rivas. CEO of Nextgen Food Robotics Corp.

This strategic move aims to identify and resolve any potential bugs and deficiencies within the product before the company's official release on both Apple and Android app stores this Fall.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

