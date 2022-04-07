Log in
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
21.35 USD   +1.33%
Interoperability Is Essential to Patient Success, Nationwide Survey Finds

04/07/2022 | 08:06am EDT
76% of Healthcare Professionals See a Direct Link Between Connected Solutions and Better Patient Outcomes

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced findings of a new national poll of ambulatory healthcare decision-makers that showed providers believe an interoperability solution is essential to unlocking the potential of health data to improve quality of care and care delivery. The survey of 100 ambulatory care leaders was conducted by Xtelligent Healthcare Media and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005268/en/

Results of a NextGen Healthcare survey on connected health. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Results of a NextGen Healthcare survey on connected health. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As healthcare is increasingly delivered in ambulatory settings, it is important that clinical data follows the patient’s journey across a broad ecosystem of providers and venues. Secure health data exchange is a necessary component to enhancing healthcare delivery and outcomes. However, the survey results show that electronic information sharing varies across the continuum of care. A report based on the survey results concluded that efforts to integrate health information systems and data are accelerating, allowing greater access to patient information across the industry.

SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS THREE KEY TRENDS IN CONNECTED HEALTH:

  • Healthcare organizations view interoperability as essential to patient experience and outcomes: 76% of survey respondents see a direct connection between having an interoperability solution and achieving better patient outcomes.
  • Integration is an important consideration for providers: For 57% of organizations, integrating an interoperability solution with their existing EHR is the most critical challenge they face when optimizing their health IT.
  • Respondents foresee interoperability will streamline workflows and automate tasks: 83% of surveyed providers want interoperability solutions that offer both convenience (e.g., ease of use) and automation (e.g., ease of access to actionable health information) to support clinical decision making.

“The results of this survey emphasize the importance of interoperability across the continuum of care. Providers are making the connection between integrated, interoperable tools and better healthcare outcomes for their patients,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “NextGen® Connected Health solutions are vital to sharing the data that supports integrated, whole-person health across communities. These solutions are also key to NextGen Healthcare’s success in helping providers make a sustainable transition to value-based care.”

NextGen Healthcare is at the forefront of interoperability, with its connected health solutions supporting over 2.7 million providers and organizations that deliver care to more than 180 million patients across the U.S. According to the KLAS Interoperability 2020 (Acute/Ambulatory) report, NextGen Healthcare is the only ambulatory-EMR vendor to provide a strong usability experience for all interoperability workflows measured.

To read NextGen Healthcare’s full Connected Health trend report, visit nextgen.com.

About NextGen Connected Health

NextGen Connected Health Solutions integrate with existing technology systems to enable fast, cost-efficient data exchange. Our solutions empower providers to effortlessly locate, exchange, and integrate health information within existing clinical workflows and at the point of care, helping improve efficiencies, patient care, and physician satisfaction.

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare-specific sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provides news and industry intelligence to over 1.5 million visitors per quarter who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. Xtelligent is the largest B2B healthcare integrated marketing services, media and data company and currently works with hundreds of healthcare companies delivering demand generation, data-driven ROI, custom content and thought leadership.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


