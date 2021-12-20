Log in
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
NextGen Enterprise Leveraged by El Centro Family Health to Provide Growing Array of Health Services

12/20/2021 | 12:41pm EST
New Mexico-Based Health Center Adopts Integrated Platform to Provide Seamless Whole-Person Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that El Centro Family Health (El Centro), a nonprofit federally qualified health center (FQHC) that provides medical, behavioral health, dental and school-based clinics throughout northern New Mexico, has selected the NextGen® Enterprise platform to serve its rapidly expanding community. This solution includes NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR), NextGen® Practice Management , NextGen® Patient Experience Platform, NextGen® EDI (electronic data interchange), NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite, and NextGen Virtual Visits™.

El Centro’s mission: to provide affordable, accessible and top-quality healthcare to people of all ages throughout northern New Mexico—with a whole-person focus on developing a healthy mind, body and spirit. After a thorough analysis of its diverse and growing array of services, the health center entrusted NextGen Healthcare to implement an appropriately integrated and seamless technology solution to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

“We are facing exciting growth and rapid change as an organization,” said Lore Pease, chief executive officer of El Centro Family Health. “As we enhance our capabilities to serve our increasing number of patients, we realize that we need a platform equipped and ready to serve larger groups. We are thrilled to implement NextGen Healthcare’s integrated solutions. We know this comprehensive platform will benefit both staff and clients, including a more coordinated process—where previously disparate records are now integrated from check-in all the way through billing.”

“We are proud that El Centro has adopted our health IT solution to support their growth, enabling the center to provide care to more patients,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “El Centro is a prime example of a community-based health center that is at the forefront of providing not only medical resources, but health education to the entire community as well. We applaud their forward-thinking efforts in integrated whole-person care and are honored to assist in the center’s mission.”

About NextGen Enterprise and NextGen Behavioral Health Suite

NextGen Behavioral Health Suite integrates seamlessly into NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR)—a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this year. The industry-leading platform with NextGen Behavioral Health Suite integrates comprehensive physical, behavioral, and oral health in one software solution. The integrated solutions enable better care coordination between primary care and mental health providers.

About El Centro Family Health

El Centro Family Health provides affordable, accessible, quality healthcare to the people of Northern New Mexico, serving 18,750 patients annually. Their network of clinics and cooperative programs offers vital services such as medical, dental, behavioral health, and basic health education in a nurturing and supportive environment. They serve the primary healthcare needs of the people of the largely rural region while also striving to preserve the unique culture, traditions, and history that define life in Northern New Mexico. For more information, go to www.ecfh.org

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 588 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,49 M - -
Net cash 2022 70,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -265x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 206 M 1 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 79,1%
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-3.34%1 206
ACCENTURE PLC51.69%250 424
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.21%174 446
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%114 252
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.10%101 793
INFOSYS LIMITED45.00%101 734