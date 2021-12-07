NextGen Enterprise Leveraged by Monmouth Family Health Center to Serve Vast Array of Medical and Dental Needs

New Jersey-Based Health Center Leveraging Integrated Platform to Provide Whole Person Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Monmouth Family Health Center (Monmouth), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with three locations throughout New Jersey, has adopted its comprehensive solution suite including: NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM), as well as NextGen® EDR (electronic dental records), NextGen® Mobile, and NextGen® Patient Experience Platform featuring NextGen® Patient Self-Scheduling and NextGen Virtual Visits™.

Monmouth offers a wide array of services which require an integrated solution capable of meeting the diverse demands of its practice. After a thorough capabilities assessment, the center entrusted NextGen Healthcare to implement a fully integrated, seamless platform that caters to medical, behavioral health and dental providers, assists with enhanced reporting and billing capabilities and automates processes and workflows.

Marta Silverberg, chief executive officer for Monmouth said, “With increasing regulatory changes, we needed a healthcare technology solution that would be easy for our staff to use, one that syncs with our financial information and complex federal data. NextGen Healthcare has streamlined our processes, allowing us to better service patients and their families.”

“As FQHCs like Monmouth continue to expand their reach into communities with at-risk populations, many are augmenting their services beyond physical healthcare to include behavioral and dental care as well,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “In our position as a leading U.S. FQHC technology partner, we strive to simplify access to whole-person care, especially in underserved communities.”

About Monmouth Family Health Center

Among its three locations located in Long Branch, New Jersey, Monmouth Family Health Center delivers almost 54,000 patient visits annually, providing family practice, pediatrics, podiatry, social work, dental and OB/GYN services. The center treats all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay, and offers a sliding payment scale as well as financial counselors. Monmouth strives to provide personal- and family-centered services with an understanding that both are an integral part of a successful healthcare team. Visit us at www.mfhcnj.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

