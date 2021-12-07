Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Enterprise Leveraged by Monmouth Family Health Center to Serve Vast Array of Medical and Dental Needs

12/07/2021 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Jersey-Based Health Center Leveraging Integrated Platform to Provide Whole Person Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Monmouth Family Health Center (Monmouth), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with three locations throughout New Jersey, has adopted its comprehensive solution suite including: NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM), as well as NextGen® EDR (electronic dental records), NextGen® Mobile, and NextGen® Patient Experience Platform featuring NextGen® Patient Self-Scheduling and NextGen Virtual Visits™.

Monmouth offers a wide array of services which require an integrated solution capable of meeting the diverse demands of its practice. After a thorough capabilities assessment, the center entrusted NextGen Healthcare to implement a fully integrated, seamless platform that caters to medical, behavioral health and dental providers, assists with enhanced reporting and billing capabilities and automates processes and workflows.

Marta Silverberg, chief executive officer for Monmouth said, “With increasing regulatory changes, we needed a healthcare technology solution that would be easy for our staff to use, one that syncs with our financial information and complex federal data. NextGen Healthcare has streamlined our processes, allowing us to better service patients and their families.”

“As FQHCs like Monmouth continue to expand their reach into communities with at-risk populations, many are augmenting their services beyond physical healthcare to include behavioral and dental care as well,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “In our position as a leading U.S. FQHC technology partner, we strive to simplify access to whole-person care, especially in underserved communities.”

About Monmouth Family Health Center

Among its three locations located in Long Branch, New Jersey, Monmouth Family Health Center delivers almost 54,000 patient visits annually, providing family practice, pediatrics, podiatry, social work, dental and OB/GYN services. The center treats all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay, and offers a sliding payment scale as well as financial counselors. Monmouth strives to provide personal- and family-centered services with an understanding that both are an integral part of a successful healthcare team. Visit us at www.mfhcnj.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:13aNextGen Enterprise Leveraged by Monmouth Family Health Center to Serve Vast Array of Me..
BU
11/30NextGen Healthcare Launches First-of-its-Kind Nationwide Community Health Collaborative..
BU
11/18NextGen Healthcare Partners with Prominent Psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz to Shine Light o..
CI
11/18NextGen Healthcare Partners with Prominent Psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz to Shine Light o..
BU
11/16Validic Brings Remote Patient Monitoring to NextGen Virtual Visits
CI
11/11NextGen Healthcare Spotlights Patient-Provider Engagement at 24th Annual User Group Mee..
BU
11/08Thousands Convene Virtually for NextGen Healthcare's 24th Annual User Group Meeting
BU
11/04NextGen Healthcare Client Bridges Health Partners Achieves Medicare Savings of Nearly $..
BU
11/04NextGen Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences
BU
11/03NextGen Healthcare's Integrated Mobile Solution Adopted by Eye Center South to Care for..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 588 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,49 M - -
Net cash 2022 70,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -243x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,15 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.55%1 104
ACCENTURE PLC38.36%228 799
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.53%173 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.74%107 535
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%104 650
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.28.76%97 845