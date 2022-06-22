NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on August 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting will be held at 18101 Von Karmen Ave., Suite 200, Irvine, CA, 92612.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2022 are eligible to vote and attend. Proxy materials and the 2022 Annual Report will be made available to shareholders of record and will also be posted on the Company's website.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005378/en/