    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
17.18 USD   +0.94%
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on August 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting will be held at 18101 Von Karmen Ave., Suite 200, Irvine, CA, 92612.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2022 are eligible to vote and attend. Proxy materials and the 2022 Annual Report will be made available to shareholders of record and will also be posted on the Company's website.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 634 M - -
Net income 2023 8,41 M - -
Net cash 2023 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 140x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 655
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David Slazyk Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.63%1 142
ACCENTURE PLC-31.80%179 081
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.08%150 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.78%86 407
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.19%77 857
VMWARE, INC.1.13%49 389