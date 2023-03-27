Advanced search
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
17.15 USD   +2.76%
NextGen Healthcare Announces Mirth Cloud Connect

03/27/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Fully Managed Interoperability Solution Will Simplify Connectivity and Unlock Data Value for Healthcare Providers

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced from ViVE 2023 the launch of Mirth® Cloud Connect, a cloud-based solution that provides interoperability as a managed solution. Designed to help solve clinical data exchange challenges faced by multi-facility hospital systems, health information organizations, public health agencies, other health technology vendors, and large ambulatory practices, Mirth Cloud Connect builds upon Mirth® Connect – a leading integration engine for healthcare globally. The solution streamlines connectivity and patient data flow from multiple trusted sources to care providers and patients across multiple standards to enable actionable insights at the point of care and facilitates better healthcare outcomes.

Mirth Cloud Connect addresses data exchange challenges by providing a turnkey solution that includes:

  • End-to-end interface planning, technical design, and project coordination
  • Maintenance, monitoring, and support
  • Deployment, go-live, and updates
  • Cloud hosting and scaling

This flexible, scaled, and highly performant interoperability solution helps resolve a number of challenges, including:

  • High costs to develop and maintain interfaces as a business scales and interoperability standards evolve
  • Poor integration effectiveness and efficiency due to overburdened resources and scarce engineering expertise
  • Difficulties in accessing broad, multi-node health data exchanges
  • Care coordination challenges related to data silos and complexity
  • Costs associated with ongoing technical monitoring and 24/7 available support

“True interoperability can have a profoundly positive impact on the healthcare industry, but it needs to be about more than checking boxes, it is about achieving better health outcomes,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, NextGen Healthcare chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president. “NextGen Healthcare continues to be a standard bearer to realize the true potential of interoperability and is leading with new solutions. Mirth Cloud Connect, which leverages our strategic innovation partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Snowflake, delivers interoperability with purpose.”

Mirth Cloud Connect is built upon NextGen Healthcare’s high-demand Mirth Connect, which is backed by 17 years of innovation, investment, and interoperability success and facilitates the exchange of over 7 million messages per month. NextGen Healthcare tools serve more than one-third of Health Information Exchanges (HIE).

“NextGen Healthcare’s Mirth Cloud Connect will allow SHARE to reduce the time and cost for customers,” said Neal Holt, Director of Information and Technology at SHARE (State Health Alliance for Records Exchange) at the Arkansas Department of Health, an early adopter of the solution. “SHARE will have one interface per message type to Mirth Cloud Connect, where before we had several interfaces. This will allow SHARE to simplify processes by creating a single point of contact.”

Attendees of ViVE, which takes place through March 29, can learn more about Mirth Cloud Connect at the NextGen Healthcare Booth (#2102-22), located in the InteropNOW! Pavilion. NextGen Healthcare is the premier sponsor. For more information, visit nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience, and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
