NextGen Healthcare Announces New Foster Care Functionality in Behavioral Health Suite

New features round out human services offering in industry’s only comprehensive EHR platform to encompass physical, dental and behavioral health

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced the newest release of its NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite. Built upon the company’s award-winning NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) system, the suite is the industry’s first platform to integrate comprehensive physical, dental, behavioral health and human services. The latest release offers tools that support the delivery of foster care services. These services benefit over 672,000 youth – most with complex health concerns – who are part of the U.S. foster care system, according to federal statistics.

Additionally, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite now offers state-specific reporting, allowing behavioral health providers in states such as New York and Indiana to meet complex regulatory requirements. The release comes on the heels of recent upgrades that simplify caring for people with Intellectual & Developmental Disorders (I/DD) and includes residential content features.

“The enhancements to our behavioral health suite were developed with our clients and the communities they serve in mind,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “The addition of foster care capabilities enables providers to expand care to some of the most vulnerable and precious members of our society – our children. And our new automated state-reporting capabilities enable providers to spend more time delivering care and less time on regulatory compliance.”

New features in the latest release will aid providers as they work to build healthier communities:

Demographic Details of Foster Parents and Children – Enables foster care or adoption agencies to collect the demographic details of foster and adoptive families and children.

– Enables foster care or adoption agencies to collect the demographic details of foster and adoptive families and children. Initial Screening of Foster or Adoptive Parents – Clinicians can document the initial screening of prospective foster or adoptive parents.

– Clinicians can document the initial screening of prospective foster or adoptive parents. Home Interview of Foster or Adoptive Parents – Users can collect in-depth interview details of prospective foster parents and determine the foster placement preferences of foster parents.

– Users can collect in-depth interview details of prospective foster parents and determine the foster placement preferences of foster parents. Placement Dashboard of Foster Children – Providers can view availability of foster families to assign children to, and track/manage the location of each foster child within the foster care and adoption services programs.

In addition to the human services enhancements, NextGen Healthcare works in unison with its client partners to create solutions tailored to their unique needs, including regulatory reporting requirements.

“Through due diligence and thoughtful conversation, NextGen Healthcare weaved through the complexities of New York State legislation to create a tool that meets every requirement needed for documentation, regulatory and reporting. This is vital to the livelihood of our practices,” said Carl Coyle, chief executive officer of Liberty Resources, a NextGen Healthcare client based in Syracuse, NY.

