    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare Client Bridges Health Partners Achieves Medicare Savings of Nearly $30 Million with NextGen Population Health Solution

11/04/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Clinically Integrated Network Leverages NextGen® Population Health Solutions to Improve Patient Care While Exceeding Its Savings Objectives for Three Consecutive Years

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its client, Bridges Health Partners LLC (Bridges) in Pittsburgh achieved nearly $30 million in total Medicare savings from 2018 through 2020 in the Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Shared Savings Program in part by leveraging NextGen® Population Health to improve quality performance and achieve value-based care financial objectives across its extensive network of physicians. This performance three years in a row places Bridges in a select tier of the top 10% performing ACOs in the U.S.

Bridges is a joint venture between Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System, which comprises a large network of 1,100 physicians who use over 20 different electronic health record (EHR) systems. NextGen Population Health aggregates patient data from multiple sources and through powerful analytics, the solution drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial, and administrative data – regardless of the EHR platform.

“In spite of the challenges resulting from the pandemic, our Bridges physicians, hospitals and care partners continue to be committed to providing our Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality, efficient care that is evidence-based, producing better outcomes,” said Tom Boggs, president of Bridges. “NextGen Healthcare’s population health tools have played a key role in driving our organization’s performance.”

Dr. Rob Zimmerman, chief medical officer for Bridges, added, “Combining strong collaboration among our partners with NextGen Population Health tools and care redesign, Bridges Health Partners delivers a patient-centered approach to achieve our mission of high quality, high value health care. By leveraging Annual Wellness Visits for screening and preventive care, directed patient outreach, managing hospital to home transitions, and coordinating care locally, Bridges has enhanced our patients' engagement in their healthcare and improved their outcomes."

“Bridges is a leading example of how health systems and providers can employ actionable insights through NextGen Population Health to deliver the highest quality care,” said Betty Rabinowitz, chief medical officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We’re proud to partner with Bridges to help them achieve an overall quality performance score of 97 percent in 2020 for Medicare patients.”

About NextGen Population Health

NextGen Population Health helps providers that participate in value-based care arrangements to improve quality and financial outcomes by seamlessly integrating insights into the provider workflow, surfacing gaps in care, risk scores, and other actionable information based on multi-sourced data. This enables providers and care teams to identify and better engage with at-risk patients, allocate care management resources, and improve the quality and coordination of care. Click here to learn more about NextGen Population Health Solutions.

About Bridges Health Partners

Four independent non-profit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Health and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, nearly 1,100 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners, visit www.bridgeshealthpartners.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
