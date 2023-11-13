NextGen Healthcare, Inc.(NasdaqGS:NXGN) dropped from S&P Composite 1500

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based, healthcare technology solutions that helps ambulatory healthcare providers to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the United States healthcare system. Its portfolio includes integrated solutions, which delivers on ambulatory healthcare imperatives, including consumerism, digitization, risk allocation, regulatory influence, and integrated care and health equity. Its solutions deliver care in various medical specialty in a range of practice models, including accountable care organizations (ACOs), independent physician associations (IPAs), managed service organizations (MSOs), veterans service organizations (VSOs) and dental service organizations. It offers services across enterprise, office and insights, which include NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Enterprise PM, NextGen Virtual Visit, NextGen Office, NextGen Share and Mirth Connect. It also offers data and analytics solutions, which include NextGen Health Data Hub.