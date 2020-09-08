NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the following upcoming events:

The 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 which will include a presentation at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time.

The 2020 Colliers Institutional Investors Conference, being held virtually, on September 10, 2020.

The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, with one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 14, 2020 and a presentation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio-only webcast, as well as an archived replay, will be available at investor.nextgen.com.

