Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NextGen Healthcare, Inc.    NXGN

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the following upcoming events:

  • The 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 which will include a presentation at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time.
  • The 2020 Colliers Institutional Investors Conference, being held virtually, on September 10, 2020.
  • The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, with one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 14, 2020 and a presentation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio-only webcast, as well as an archived replay, will be available at investor.nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:28pNEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/03NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Unveils Latest Behavioral Health Suite
BU
08/20NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
08/19NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Announces Registration Now Open for Virtual Annual User Gro..
BU
08/13NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Commemorates 2020 National Health Center Week
BU
08/10NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/05NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
08/05OPEN MINDS : & NextGen Healthcare Form Platinum Partnership
PR
08/03NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Virtual Visits™ Keeps Virginia Cardiovascular Special..
BU
07/31NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 540 M - -
Net income 2021 6,17 M - -
Net cash 2021 94,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 863 M 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 754
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 12,95 $
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Rusty Frantz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey H. Margolis Chairman
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.42%863
ACCENTURE12.11%150 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.65%118 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.76%108 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.75%59 563
VMWARE, INC.-9.43%57 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group