NextGen Healthcare : Integrated Solutions Chosen by Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center

11/18/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Leading Orthopedic Center Adopts NextGen Musculoskeletal Solution to Expand Reach, Enhance Patient Experience, Improve Operations and Efficiency

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center (OSMC)—a premier orthopedic center in northeast Kansas, has selected NextGen® Enterprise as its core electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution. OSMC will implement the musculoskeletal integrated solution across its two orthopedic practices to increase interoperability and enhance the patient experience with capabilities such as patient self-scheduling and telehealth.

NextGen Enterprise with Orthopedic Suite is a fully integrated, single database platform that provides intuitive clinical workflows designed for complex orthopedic organizations who provide their patients an integrated surgical, non-surgical and rehabilitation experience. OSMC has adopted the entire NextGen Healthcare platform including: NextGen® Orthopedic Suite, NextGen® Therapy Suite, NextGen Virtual Visits™, NextGen® Patient Experience Platform, NextGen® Managed Cloud Services and NextGen® Provider Mobile+.

“A key reason we selected NextGen Healthcare is because the innovative software suite brings our practice to the next level and provides a more effective way for our patients and providers to interact,” said Lisa Wassemiller, practice administrator for Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center. “The integrated platform provides greater access, speed and convenience for our providers to communicate with patients and the workflow is tailored to the needs of our specialty.”

“In today’s healthcare environment where patient experience is an important aspect of driving loyalty and engagement, patients expect to connect with their physician and care team effortlessly,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “With the NextGen Orthopedic Suite, OSMC can provide a higher level of service to their patients while simultaneously improving clinical and financial outcomes.”

Click here to learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s orthopedic solutions.

About Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center

As a full-service orthopedic center, Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center has six orthopedic surgeons, six advanced practitioners, six physical therapists, six physical therapy assistants and one athletic trainer throughout two locations and three satellite clinics in Northeast Kansas. The group began in 1983 and offers orthopedic surgery, physical and rehabilitation therapy services. They have been the team physicians for the Kansas State University’s athletics department for over 30 years. Learn more at https://kansasortho.com/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
