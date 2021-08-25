Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare : ® Mobile Enables Neighborhood Health to Deliver Care to Nashville's Homeless Population

08/25/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Healthcare Providers Extend Their Reach and Improve Outcomes by Using NextGen Healthcare’s Mobile Solution to Access Electronic Health Records in the Field

NextGen® Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Neighborhood Health, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Tennessee, is using NextGen® Mobile to administer its “street medicine” program to homeless people living in Nashville. The mobile app, which connects to NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Record (EHR), provides field doctors with immediate access to a patient’s medical records, prescription lists, appointments and detailed care plans from previous providers. Neighborhood Health currently provides care for more than 600 homeless individuals living on the streets of Nashville.

Homeless encampments and evolving medical technology are strange bedfellows, but since Neighborhood Health has been administering street medicine to Nashville’s homeless community, it has combined the two to completely redefine what is possible for the vulnerable and underserved. Remote EHR access enabled by NextGen Mobile, enables clinicians to provide whole person care to unsheltered communities as opposed to merely treating symptoms.

Neighborhood Health’s street medicine program, powered by NextGen Mobile, has:

  • Improved outcomes for patients addicted to opioids by enabling the physician to review medical records and ensure compliance with treatment modalities
  • Cautioned a patient receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that his seizure disorder, visible in his health record, was best managed with constant communication with his doctor
  • Improved infant mortality statistics for women who did not yet know they were pregnant by referring them to pre-natal care
  • Maintained electronic health records for unhoused patients with chronic health conditions (e.g., diabetes, behavioral health disorders) providing informed, real-time visibility into a patient’s complete medical history

“Historically, we would simply have to take the patient’s word on their medical history because we didn’t have access to any sort of medical records,” said Dr. Peter Cathcart for Neighborhood Health. “We obviously couldn’t bring a computer out to the field with us. On NextGen® Mobile, you just tap a few buttons on your cell phone and the records are right there in front of you. It’s a reliable, successful, real-time chart loading for the patients we’re seeing out there.”

“It’s rewarding to witness how Neighborhood Health is using NextGen Mobile to extend the utility of the EHR and meet patients where they are,” said Srinivas Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are pleased to deliver innovative engagement technologies that enable providers to deliver comprehensive care in less traditional venues and address the health needs of the underserved.”

About NextGen® Mobile

NextGen Healthcare’s NextGen® Mobile solution is a user-friendly cloud-based platform that integrates with most EHRs to help providers streamline clinical documentation and improve collaboration. The technology, developed through NextGen’s acquisition of Entrada, Inc. in 2017, alleviates the stress of administrative tasks so providers can practice anytime, anywhere and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

About Neighborhood Health

United Neighborhood Health Services began in 1976 bringing together two volunteer clinics in Cayce Homes and south Nashville. The volunteers wanted to address the lack of accessible and affordable healthcare in south and east Nashville neighborhoods. Nearly 40 years later, they continue to serve the nearby communities. Now known as Neighborhood Health, the organization has grown into a network of 11 centers serving over 31,000 each year, and providing over 90,000 visits each year. With quality comprehensive services and innovative programs, Neighborhood Health has remained passionately committed to its mission to make all services available to everyone without regard to ability to pay.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:04aNEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : ® Mobile Enables Neighborhood Health to Deliver Care to Nas..
BU
08/23NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with Annual..
BU
08/23NextGen Healthcare Solicits Proxies from the Shareholders
CI
08/20NextGen Healthcare Issues Statement Regarding Sheldon Razin’s Attempt to Cont..
CI
08/20NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Issues Statement Regarding Sheldon Razin's Attempt to Contr..
BU
08/19NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Two NextGen Healthcare Directors Nominate Four Additional C..
BU
08/19Sheldon Razin Nominates Candidates to the Board of NextGen Healthcare
CI
08/18NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
08/18NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Announces Retirement of James C. Malone as Director
CI
08/17NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Dr. Geraldine McGinty and Dr. Pamela S. Puryear Bring Subst..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 582 M - -
Net income 2022 11,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 89,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,99 $
Average target price 20,13 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
L. Allen Plunk Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.82%1 008
ACCENTURE PLC26.68%209 842
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.21%180 264
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.92%125 341
INFOSYS LIMITED37.03%98 450
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.16%88 081