NextGen Healthcare Partners with Validic to Incorporate New Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities into NextGen Virtual Visits

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Validic to incorporate real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) into its NextGen Virtual Visits™ telehealth solution. NextGen Virtual Visits are seamlessly integrated into NextGen® Enterprise electronic health records (EHR).

NextGen Healthcare client White House Clinics, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with locations in Kentucky, is leveraging NextGen Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) powered by Validic Impact to develop and manage a number of chronic-condition treatment plans for patients. Using RPM, caregivers can see home-monitoring device data such as blood pressure readings through a real-time display, providing additional clinical insight to better manage their patients’ care and expand patient engagement. The organization saw the value of an interoperable system that securely supports multiple device types and programs for remote patient monitoring. White House Clinics leverages NextGen Healthcare’s full solution suite across its nine state-of-the-art facilities. The clinic utilizes NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen® Practice Management (PM), NextGen® Population Health, NextGen® Patient Experience Platform, and NextGen® EDR.

“It was crucial for us to find a solution that makes it easier to monitor patients using remote devices that is accessed via virtual visits and communicates to our EHR,” said Mike Neal, CIO for White House Clinics. “NextGen Healthcare’s integrated platform with virtual visits and RPM enables our practice to support various devices, including glucometers and self-measured blood-pressure tools for our patients with hypertension. We can then use this data to inform ongoing treatment plans.”

“We are excited to partner with Validic to empower care teams with accurate and timely personal health data and give both them and consumers the ability to more effectively manage their chronic care,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “It is inspiring to see the impact White House Clinics is able to achieve with our integrated digital health platform and RPM functionality to help improve outcomes.”

“Validic is proud to partner with NextGen Healthcare to put our market-leading RPM and personal health data solutions in the hands of their growing network of providers and consumers,” said Drew Schiller, CEO and co-founder of Validic. “Together, we will help more people realize the promise of digital health and virtual care through real-time data and ensure providers have the information they need to give people timely, effective care.”

About NextGen Enterprise

NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) is a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this year. This industry-leading platform with NextGen Virtual Visits provides safe, convenient, HIPAA-compliant access to care from virtually anywhere. Providers can see their scheduled and on-demand patients via video as part of their normal workflow.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

