Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare Partners with Validic to Incorporate New Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities into NextGen Virtual Visits

10/27/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NextGen Healthcare Client White House Clinics Leveraging New Functionality to Better Manage Patient Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Validic to incorporate real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) into its NextGen Virtual Visits™ telehealth solution. NextGen Virtual Visits are seamlessly integrated into NextGen® Enterprise electronic health records (EHR).

NextGen Healthcare client White House Clinics, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) with locations in Kentucky, is leveraging NextGen Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) powered by Validic Impact to develop and manage a number of chronic-condition treatment plans for patients. Using RPM, caregivers can see home-monitoring device data such as blood pressure readings through a real-time display, providing additional clinical insight to better manage their patients’ care and expand patient engagement. The organization saw the value of an interoperable system that securely supports multiple device types and programs for remote patient monitoring. White House Clinics leverages NextGen Healthcare’s full solution suite across its nine state-of-the-art facilities. The clinic utilizes NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen® Practice Management (PM), NextGen® Population Health, NextGen® Patient Experience Platform, and NextGen® EDR.

“It was crucial for us to find a solution that makes it easier to monitor patients using remote devices that is accessed via virtual visits and communicates to our EHR,” said Mike Neal, CIO for White House Clinics. “NextGen Healthcare’s integrated platform with virtual visits and RPM enables our practice to support various devices, including glucometers and self-measured blood-pressure tools for our patients with hypertension. We can then use this data to inform ongoing treatment plans.”

“We are excited to partner with Validic to empower care teams with accurate and timely personal health data and give both them and consumers the ability to more effectively manage their chronic care,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “It is inspiring to see the impact White House Clinics is able to achieve with our integrated digital health platform and RPM functionality to help improve outcomes.”

“Validic is proud to partner with NextGen Healthcare to put our market-leading RPM and personal health data solutions in the hands of their growing network of providers and consumers,” said Drew Schiller, CEO and co-founder of Validic. “Together, we will help more people realize the promise of digital health and virtual care through real-time data and ensure providers have the information they need to give people timely, effective care.”

About NextGen Enterprise

NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) is a best-in-class solution as designated by KLAS Research this year. This industry-leading platform with NextGen Virtual Visits provides safe, convenient, HIPAA-compliant access to care from virtually anywhere. Providers can see their scheduled and on-demand patients via video as part of their normal workflow.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:10aNextGen Healthcare Partners with Validic to Incorporate New Remote Patient Monitoring C..
BU
10/26NextGen Healthcare Announces Registration Now Open for Virtual Annual User Group Meetin..
BU
10/19NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/19NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modificati..
AQ
10/14NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on October..
BU
10/13Declaration of Voting Results by NextGen Healthcare
CI
10/13NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Sheldon Razin, Founder of NextGen Healthcare, Issues Statement with R..
BU
10/13NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
BU
10/13NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
10/11NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Full Solution Suite Adopted by Community Health Center of Snohomish C..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 582 M - -
Net income 2022 14,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,97 $
Average target price 20,57 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.93%1 008
ACCENTURE PLC36.42%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245