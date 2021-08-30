Log in
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
NextGen Healthcare : Ranks #6 on Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021

08/30/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
Company Recognized by Healthcare Technology Report for Its Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021. NextGen Healthcare was ranked 6th on the list, which was just announced last week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005528/en/

NextGen Healthcare Recognized by Healthcare Technology Report for Its Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s list comprises a broad range of organizations with a diverse set of sophisticated products and services, all of which make a profound impact on moving healthcare toward the future. Among the key criteria considered were product or service quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth, among other factors.

NextGen Healthcare client, Ben Luety, CPA, MBA and Chief Financial Officer for Community Health Center of Snohomish County said, “This ranking is well earned, and NextGen Healthcare has emerged as a clear EHR and PM market leader. The data we can get out of one system in NextGen Healthcare will help us make better decisions, increase the bottom line, and provide an outstanding patient experience.”

Another NextGen Healthcare client, Jessica Fowler EHR Project Manager from Coastal Orthopedics said, “We congratulate NextGen Healthcare on this industry recognition and are proud to partner with them to offer seamless care to our patients. The goal of our providers is to focus on medicine and not the computer. NextGen Healthcare allows us to let administrators do what administrators do and physicians do what physicians do.”

“We are honored to be chosen as a healthcare technology leader amongst the other remarkable nominations,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “This industry recognition affirms our commitment to product and service excellence and inspires us to continue innovating real world solutions for better healthcare.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
02:49pNEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Ranks #6 on Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021
BU
08/27NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Releases Important Email that Sheldon Razin Conveniently Ex..
BU
08/27NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE :   The Razin Group Exposes NextGen Healthcare's Alarming Att..
BU
08/27Sheldon Razin Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
08/26NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Issues Statement
BU
08/26NextGen Healthcare Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
08/26NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : TempDev's COVID-19 Vaccine NextGen EHR Template Upgraded to..
AQ
08/26NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Two NextGen Healthcare Directors File Preliminary Proxy Sta..
BU
08/26Sheldon Razin Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
08/25Sheldon Razin Sends Letter to the Shareholders of NextGen Healthcare
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 582 M - -
Net income 2022 11,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 053 M 1 053 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 564
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,66 $
Average target price 20,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
L. Allen Plunk Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.-14.14%1 053
ACCENTURE PLC28.50%212 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.95%187 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.75%124 956
INFOSYS LIMITED36.07%98 631
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.59%88 407