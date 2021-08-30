NextGen Healthcare : Ranks #6 on Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021

Company Recognized by Healthcare Technology Report for Its Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021. NextGen Healthcare was ranked 6th on the list, which was just announced last week.

This year’s list comprises a broad range of organizations with a diverse set of sophisticated products and services, all of which make a profound impact on moving healthcare toward the future. Among the key criteria considered were product or service quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth, among other factors.

NextGen Healthcare client, Ben Luety, CPA, MBA and Chief Financial Officer for Community Health Center of Snohomish County said, “This ranking is well earned, and NextGen Healthcare has emerged as a clear EHR and PM market leader. The data we can get out of one system in NextGen Healthcare will help us make better decisions, increase the bottom line, and provide an outstanding patient experience.”

Another NextGen Healthcare client, Jessica Fowler EHR Project Manager from Coastal Orthopedics said, “We congratulate NextGen Healthcare on this industry recognition and are proud to partner with them to offer seamless care to our patients. The goal of our providers is to focus on medicine and not the computer. NextGen Healthcare allows us to let administrators do what administrators do and physicians do what physicians do.”

“We are honored to be chosen as a healthcare technology leader amongst the other remarkable nominations,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “This industry recognition affirms our commitment to product and service excellence and inspires us to continue innovating real world solutions for better healthcare.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

