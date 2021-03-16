NextGen Healthcare : Announces Update to Credit Facility

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that on March 12, 2021, it entered into a $300 million second amended and restated revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of the West, as co-syndication agents, and certain other agents and lenders. This amended facility matures on March 12, 2026, and replaces NextGen Healthcare’s prior $300 million facility. This amended facility includes a $150 million “accordion” feature, which could accommodate borrowing up to $450 million in the aggregate.

“We are pleased to enter into this amended credit facility which provides us with increased financial flexibility for the next five years through additional borrowing capability at more favorable terms compared to our previous facility,” said Jamie Arnold, chief financial officer for NextGen Healthcare.

