Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NextGen Healthcare, Inc.    NXGN

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare : Announces Update to Credit Facility

03/16/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that on March 12, 2021, it entered into a $300 million second amended and restated revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of the West, as co-syndication agents, and certain other agents and lenders. This amended facility matures on March 12, 2026, and replaces NextGen Healthcare’s prior $300 million facility. This amended facility includes a $150 million “accordion” feature, which could accommodate borrowing up to $450 million in the aggregate.

“We are pleased to enter into this amended credit facility which provides us with increased financial flexibility for the next five years through additional borrowing capability at more favorable terms compared to our previous facility,” said Jamie Arnold, chief financial officer for NextGen Healthcare.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:08aNEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Announces Update to Credit Facility
BU
03/01NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : ® Orthopedic Suite Chosen by Spectrum Healthcare
BU
02/25NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : to Host Virtual Investor Event
BU
02/24NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : 85% Of Specialty Provider Organizations Shifting Towards P..
PR
02/19NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades NextGen Healthcare to Overweigh..
MT
02/11NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : ® Patient Experience Platform Adopted by Lone Star Circle ..
BU
02/09NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Powers 1 Million Telehealth Visits in 2020
BU
02/08NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Revenue Cycle Management Services Adopted by Loden Vision ..
BU
02/03NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Ranked Number #1 EMR and Practice Management Solution in 2..
BU
02/02NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE  : Enables CHC to Provide Whole Person Care Including Behavio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 553 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 44,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 340 M 1 340 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 754
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,44 $
Last Close Price 20,00 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Rusty Frantz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Betty Rabinowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.9.65%1 340
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.11%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.37%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.73%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.38%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ