    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
18.11 USD   +0.44%
08:08aNextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on Oct. 25
BU
10/13NextGen Healthcare Announces 25th Annual User Group Meeting with Focus on Better Healthcare Outcomes for All
BU
09/28NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Oak Orchard Health to Enable Whole Person Care
BU
NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on Oct. 25
10/17/2022 | 08:08am EDT

10/17/2022 | 08:08am EDT
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, operating results on Oct. 25, 2022, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. EST.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 800-343-5172 or 203-518-9848 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ223 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 627 M - -
Net income 2023 16,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 49,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 232 M 1 232 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 655
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David Slazyk Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.1.80%1 232
ACCENTURE PLC-39.04%159 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.10%137 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.19%108 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.38%93 819
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.90%75 133