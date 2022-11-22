Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXGN   US65343C1027

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

(NXGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
19.55 USD   -3.07%
08:02aNextGen Healthcare to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/14NextGen Healthcare to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
11/10NextGen Healthcare's 25th Annual User Group Meeting Empowered Practices to Harness Technology for Improved Outcomes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextGen Healthcare to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat scheduled to begin Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
08:02aNextGen Healthcare to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
11/14NextGen Healthcare to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
11/10NextGen Healthcare's 25th Annual User Group Meeting Empowered Practices to Harness Tech..
BU
11/07NextGen Healthcare Kicks Off 25th Annual User Group Meeting with Focus on Enabling Bett..
BU
11/02Insider Sell: Nextgen Healthcare
MT
11/01Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
11/01NextGen Healthcare Selected by Cherry Health to Streamline Operations
BU
11/01Nextgen Healthcare Selected by Cherry Health to Streamline Operations
CI
10/28Insider Sell: Nextgen Healthcare
MT
10/28NextGen Healthcare Prices Upsized $230.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 635 M - -
Net income 2023 31,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 93,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 322 M 1 322 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 655
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,55 $
Average target price 21,43 $
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David William Sides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Arnold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey H. Margolis Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Metcalfe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David Slazyk Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.9.89%1 322
ACCENTURE PLC-30.89%180 846
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.17%147 095
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.46%132 617
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.83%106 860
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.93%80 546