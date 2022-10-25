NextGen Office Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

Award-winning, Cloud-based EHR Enables Small Practices to Meet Interoperability Requirements

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced NextGen® Office, its award-winning electronic health record and practice management (EHR/PM) platform for small practices, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). ONC-ACB approval certifies that NextGen Office demonstrates the functionality eligible clinicians need to successfully participate in quality programs requiring certified EHR technology. This includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements. Earlier this year, the company announced NextGen® Enterprise was the first complete EHR to be certified.

“This certification underscores NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to interoperability within the healthcare continuum,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “Obtaining certification from the ONC demonstrates our continued focus on paving the way for practices of all sizes to meet complex technical requirements and comply with applicable government regulations, while enabling providers to focus on what matters most — caring for patients.”

Independent ambulatory practices can have peace of mind that the NextGen Office platform is not only ONC Health IT Cures Certified, but was also named the No. 1 Small Practice EMR/PM (10 or fewer physicians) in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.

NextGen Office, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification, is an EHR/PM solution for ambulatory healthcare providers that helps increase clinical productivity, enriches the patient experience, provides patients with expanded access to their own data, reduces healthcare disparities, and helps to ensure healthy financial outcomes.

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond Group has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

For more information about Cures certification, check out NextGen Healthcare’s podcast titled 21st Century Cures Act: Five Years Later.

About This Certification

NextGen Office EHR version 5.0 is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.2054.Medi.05.00.1.180220

Certification Date: ​February 20, 2018; updated to Cures October 24, 2022

Modules Criteria tested:

TBD (a)(1-5,9,12,14) (b)(1-3,6); (c)(1-4); (d)(1-9,12-13); (e)(1,3); (f)(1); (g)(2-7,9-10); (h)(1)

Clinical Quality Measures tested:

2v6; 22v5; 50v5; 68v6; 69v5; 74v6; 75v5; 90v6; 117v5; 122v5; 124v5; 125v5; 127v5; 128v5; 130v5; 131v5; 134v5; 135v5; 136v6; 137v5; 138v5; 139v5; 144v5; 145v5; 146v5; 147v6; 149v5; 153v5; 154v5; 155v5; 156v5; 159v5; 161v5; 165v5; 177v5

Additional software used: NewCropRx, Surescripts, Microsoft Excel, YourHealthFile.com

Mandatory disclosures: NextGen Office clients pay a per-provider fee which includes the following additional software: NewCropRx, Surescripts, YourHealthFile.com.

Interfaces for laboratory and immunization registry reporting require a software license fee, an implementation fee, and a monthly maintenance fee. Other fees may apply to migrate data or for other 3rd party HL7 integrations.

For more, go to https://www.nextgen.com/certifications.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

