NextGen Value-Based Care Solution Enables $81 Million in Medicare Savings in 2021

All Clients in the Medicare Shared Savings Program Using NextGen® Population Health Avoided Losses

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that nine clients achieved a cumulative $81 million in total Medicare savings in 2021 in the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The clients leveraged NextGen® Population Health to improve quality performance and achieve value-based care financial objectives. These results represent growth over 2020 total Medicare savings of $61 million. Each year, 141,000 beneficiaries were served by NextGen Healthcare clients.

In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, ACO clients in the Medicare Shared Savings Program utilizing NextGen Population Health achieved the following results:

89% Generated Shared Savings

100% of Clients Avoided Losses

$81 Million in Total Medicare Savings

$41 Million in Shared Savings

$24.86 Average Shared Savings Per Member Per Month

90.8% Average Quality Score

“The power of harnessing data to provide actionable insights and better outcomes is unmistakable – both from a care quality and a financial perspective,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “These results demonstrate that our clients are utilizing NextGen Population Health solutions to generate significant savings through their participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program ACOs and other value-based care models.”

One NextGen Healthcare client with demonstrated success is Bridges Health Partners. The Pittsburgh-based joint venture between Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System has recorded significant savings for four consecutive years, including $29.5 million total Medicare savings in 2021, bringing its cumulative savings since 2018 to $59.5 million. Bridges comprises a large network of 1,100 physicians who use over 20 different electronic health record (EHR) systems. NextGen Population Health aggregates patient data from multiple sources and through powerful analytics, the solution drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial, and administrative data – regardless of EHR platform.

“Bridges Health Partners remains committed to providing Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality, cost-effective care. NextGen Healthcare shares that vision and its Population Health tool is helping us to do that more efficiently,” said Bridges Health Partners President and CMO Dr. Rob Zimmerman. “Our collaborative and innovative care delivery model benefits more than 29,000 Medicare beneficiaries annually. Combining a high-touch, patient-centered approach driven by data helps Bridges achieve better healthcare outcomes for our patients.”

