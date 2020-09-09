Log in
NEXTGREEN GLOBAL    NGGB   MYL7241OO002

NEXTGREEN GLOBAL

(NGGB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Nextgreen Global Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 23,4 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
Net income 2019 -45,8 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net Debt 2019 7,70 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,57x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 230 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,79x
EV / Sales 2019 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart NEXTGREEN GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Nextgreen Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Huat Lim Managing Director & Director
Sohaimi bin Shahadan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boon Sim Tan Chief Operating Officer
Yuit Yoo Chew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Chew Lan Thiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGREEN GLOBAL3.75%55
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-27.03%5 675
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-32.02%4 968
CIMPRESS PLC-33.30%2 216
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.06%2 090
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.48%1 268
