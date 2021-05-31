Log in
NEXTGREEN GLOBAL

Transactions (Chapter 10 Of Listing Requirements) : Non Related Party Transactions

05/31/2021 | 07:30am EDT
The Board of Directors' Nextgreen Global Berhad ('NGGB' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that the Company had on 31 May 2021 entered into twelve (12) separate Sale and Purchase Agreements ('referred to as the 'SPAs') with Triterra Metropolis Sdn Bhd ('the Developer') and TTDI KL Metropolis Sdn Bhd ('the Land Owner')('collectively referred as 'the Vendor') for the purpose of acquiring all that twelve (12) units of office lots, parcel nos. A-37-01 to A-37-12, Level 37, measuring approximately 18,658 square feet erected on a freehold land held under H.S.(D) 121983, PT 50109, in the Mukim of Batu, District of Kuala Lumpur and State of Wilayah Persekutuan KL ('the Master Title'), collectively known as 'Menara The Met')('the Properties'), for a total cash consideration of RM19,027,440.00 ('Purchase Price')('the Proposed Acquisition') in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SPA.

Kindly refer to the attached file for further information.

Disclaimer

Nextgreen Global Bhd published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32,3 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net income 2020 4,23 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
Net Debt 2020 11,8 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 411 M 99,3 M 99,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,94x
EV / Sales 2020 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart NEXTGREEN GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Nextgreen Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thiam Huat Lim Managing Director & Executive Director
Haji Sohaimi bin Shahadan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boon Sim Tan Chief Operating Officer
Seng Kheng Koe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chau Chin Teh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTGREEN GLOBAL50.00%99
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.29.06%6 118
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.32.44%5 968
CIMPRESS PLC13.19%2 585
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.19.18%2 494
DELUXE CORPORATION56.03%1 923