Transactions (Chapter 10 Of Listing Requirements) : Non Related Party Transactions

The Board of Directors' Nextgreen Global Berhad ('NGGB' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that the Company had on 31 May 2021 entered into twelve (12) separate Sale and Purchase Agreements ('referred to as the 'SPAs') with Triterra Metropolis Sdn Bhd ('the Developer') and TTDI KL Metropolis Sdn Bhd ('the Land Owner')('collectively referred as 'the Vendor') for the purpose of acquiring all that twelve (12) units of office lots, parcel nos. A-37-01 to A-37-12, Level 37, measuring approximately 18,658 square feet erected on a freehold land held under H.S.(D) 121983, PT 50109, in the Mukim of Batu, District of Kuala Lumpur and State of Wilayah Persekutuan KL ('the Master Title'), collectively known as 'Menara The Met')('the Properties'), for a total cash consideration of RM19,027,440.00 ('Purchase Price')('the Proposed Acquisition') in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SPA.

